6 Best Yoga Exercises to Lose Back Fat

If you want to lose that stubborn back fat, incorporating certain yoga exercises might definitely help. Back fat can make you feel self-conscious and disrupt your looks, especially when you are wearing something trendy. It can drop your confidence and confine your movements as well. Excess back fat can also lead to love handles or fat accumulation beneath your bra straps.

But here’s the good news! You can easily get rid of back fat by practicing yoga daily and combining it with a healthy and balanced diet. Read on to find out more about the asanas that can effectively help you tackle this issue.

6 best yoga poses to get rid of back fat

1) Half moon pose or Ardha Chandraasana

To do this yoga exercise:

Stand on a yoga mat with your feet together and then extend your right foot forward.

Bring your left hand to your hip and slowly turn your head towards the floor.

Now bend your right leg and shift your weight onto your right foot, and reach your hand forward and put it on the mat beneath your right shoulder.

Press down firmly through your fingers to balance yourself and then lift your left leg until your thigh is parallel to the ground.

Turn your chest towards your left and twist your hips and torso. Move your top hand towards the ceiling and maintain a steady position.

You can keep your gaze on the floor or bring it towards your top hand. Make sure to slightly bend your standing leg so that you don’t overextend your knee.

2) Side plank pose or Vasisthasana

To do this asana:

Lie face down on your yoga mat and bend your elbows with your palms placed below your shoulders. Move your toes in and press the floor to straighten both your elbows at the same time so that your upper body and pelvis get lifted off the floor.

Slowly twist your torso to your right as you release your right hand from the mat. Simultaneously turn your left foot outside and stack your right foot on your left foot.

Keep your gaze up and stay in the posture for 8 breaths. Return to the start and repeat the exercise on the other side.

3) Bow pose or Dhanurasana

To do this pose:

Lie down on your stomach with both your arms on your sides and palms up.

Move your hands back and grab your ankles while keeping your head and neck stable.

Bend your knees and lift them up so that your stomach is balanced on the mat.

Slowly lift your head so that your chin gets parallel to the floor. Hold the posture for 5 breaths and release.

4) Wheel pose or Urdhva Dhanurasana

To do this yoga exercise:

Lie down on your back and bend your knees to bring your feet as close as you can to your hips.

Make sure the soles of your feet are flat and pressed to the floor.

Now bend your arms at your elbows and position them flat on the floor under your shoulders.

Keep your fingers pointing at the back.

Maintaining this position, lift your back, hips, and head off the floor and arch your spine.

Press down with both your feet and hands for balance.

Lift your stomach and hips as high as you can and hold onto this posture for a few breaths.

5) Locust pose or Shalabhasana

To do this yoga exercise:

Lie down on your stomach on your yoga mat with your arms by your side and palms facing toward the ceiling.

Reach your hands under your thighs and place your chin on the floor to tilt your head back. Slowly bend your torso and head up and hold the position for as long as you are comfortable.

To come out of the pose, slowly lower your body to the mat and make sure to bring your head down first as safely as possible.

6) Dolphin plank pose or Makara Adho Mukha Svanasana

To do this asana:

Take a standard plank position and bend your arms at your elbows.

Lower your hips so that they are parallel to the floor, and make sure your entire body is in a straight line from your head to your toe.

Do not tilt your head upwards or downwards and align it with your spine.

Hold this posture for 10 breaths and then slowly lower your body down. Repeat.

Takeaway

Perform the aforementioned yoga exercises at least three times a day to reduce your back fat. Although these asanas are safe and gentle, the potential for pain and injuries still exists. Therefore, it is important to execute them correctly under the supervision of a certified yoga trainer.

