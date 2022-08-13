6 Best Back Exercises for Men

Back exercises are important for training and strengthening your back. They help prevent back pain, allow your body to function better, and improve your athletic performance.

The back muscles include the lats, traps, delts, erector spinae, rhomboids, and other posterior chain muscles. As the back comprises so many muscles, it's important to target them all to achieve the upper body you desire.

Incorporating back exercises into your workout routine can not only help you lift heavy weights but also prevents falls and injuries, helping you achieve a V-shaped upper body.

Best Back Exercises for Men

Here's a look at the six best back exercises that men should include in their workout routine:

1) Weighted Chin Lift

Weighted chin lifts are a compound move and are considered one of the best back exercises. They target not only your posterior chain muscles but also your arms too.

To do it:

Attach weight around your waist, and hold onto the chin-up bar tightly.

Hold the bar with your palms facing towards your body, and position your hands at shoulder distance.

Make sure to keep your body as straight as you can, and also engage your core muscles.

With your arms fully extended, pull yourself up till your chin gets above the bar.

Do not swing your body, instead engage your shoulders and back.

Lower to the starting position, and repeat.

2) Deadlift

Deadlifts are one of the most productive back exercises you can do to achieve massive gains on your back. This exercise also works on your hamstrings and hips and adds a great amount of muscle mass and strength to your back too.

To do it:

Stand straight in front of a barbell, and position your feet at shoulder distance.

Keep your back straight and hips back, with your knees slightly bent.

Grip the barbell tightly with both hands positioned wider than shoulder distance.

Keeping your chest lifted and spine and arms straight, push through your feet as you pull your chest, lifting the barbell to your waist.

Lower the barbell down slowly, and repeat.

3) Chest-supported Row

The chest-supported row primarily targets your lats by allowing you to pull the weight back while engaging your lats.

To do it:

Set an exercise bench at a 45-degree angle, and hold a pair of dumbbells in both hands.

Sit straight on the bench, with your chest facing the backrest. Place your feet on the floor; tighten your abs, and lean forward till your chest gets against the backrest.

Simultaneously, extend your elbows, and allow your arms to hang straight down.

Bend your elbows to move the dumbbells towards your ribs. Continue to move the dumbbells up and down.

Reverse the movement to return to the starting position, and repeat.

4) Elevated Plank Row

The elevated plank row combines a plank with an anti-rotational challenge for your body and targets your abs and back muscles.

To do it:

Take a plank position with your feet a bit apart and right elbow on a bench. Make sure your upper arm is at 90 degrees with your torso.

Engage your core, and hold a dumbbell in your left hand.

Lift the dumbbell, rowing it slowly towards your chest and squeezing your back muscles to keep your body stable and balanced.

Lower the dumbbell down to the start; switch sides, and repeat.

5) Single-arm Row

Single-arm dumbbell row is one of the best unilateral low variation back exercises, which helps enhance your upper back muscles and also correct muscle asymmetry.

To do it:

Stand straight next to a bench, and position a knee and hand on it. Place your other foot on the floor.

Grab a dumbbell in your free hand, and keep your head and back stable.

Start to row the dumbbell towards your side till your elbow goes beyond your torso.

Complete a few reps, and switch sides. Repeat.

6) Lat Pulldown

A lat pulldown is a great back exercise, especially for those who aren’t comfortable doing pull-ups.

To do it:

Stand straight, and hold the bar with your hands positioned wider than shoulder width.

Sit back down with your legs under the pads.

With your upper body upright and core engaged, pull the bar towards your chin, and resist the weight as you return the bar to its starting position.

Do not allow your body to lean back.

Bottom Line

As you progress through the aforementioned back exercises, challenge yourself by increasing the weight or resistance.

Focus on your form, and stop if you experience any pain or discomfort during a movement. Also, consult your doctor before proceeding if you have any ongoing health concern or a history of back issues.

