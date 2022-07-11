7 Best Yoga Poses You Can Practice Daily to Get a Stronger Back

If you want to get a stronger back, yoga could be the answer. There are several yoga poses that can strengthen and relax not just your back but your entire body.

Most people assume a seated position for long hours. That results in restricted movements, and creates tightness, lower back pain, poor posture and a weak core. As sitting leads to hip compression, that can also result in tenderness and rigidity of the muscles.

Yoga Poses For Stronger Back

By practicing yoga daily, you can help improve your overall physical alignment, while keeping your back strong, flexible and keep muscle imbalances at bay. Here's a list of seven such poses you should do for a stronger back:

1) Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

This yoga pose helps strengthen, tone and massage the superficial muscles of the back. It's a gentle backbend that stretches the chest, shoulders and abdominal muscles. Practicing this asana can keep back pain and sciatica away and even provides relief from fatigue and stress.

To do it:

Lie down on your stomach, and keep your hands under your shoulders and fingers facing forward.

Bring your arms to your chest, and do not allow your elbows to flare out to the sides.

Press gently into your hands, and lift your chest, shoulders and head.

Slightly bend your elbows, and allow your head to drop back a little to deepen the pose.

As you exhale, release your body back to the floor, and bring your arms to your side.

Move your hips from one side to the other, and release tension from your back.

2) Cat Cow Pose (Chakravakasana)

A cat cow pose is an easy backbend that helps mobilise and stretch the spine. Moreover, it also stretches the shoulders, neck and torso.

To do it:

Get on all your fours by keeping your knees under your hips and wrists under your shoulders.

Balance your weight evenly between all four points while allowing your stomach to drop down on the floor.

Bring your chin towards your chest, and pull your navel towards your spine.

As you do this movement, maintain awareness, and try to balance yourself.

Continue this stretch for at least a minute.

3) Sphinx Pose (Salamba Bhujangasana)

The Sphinx pose is also a gentle backbend that helps strengthen your hips and spine. It also stretches your shoulders, chest and abdominal muscles.

To do it:

Start the asana by lying on your stomach and keeping your legs extended behind you.

Engage your lower back, hips and thighs while bringing your elbows under your shoulders, and keep your arms on the floor.

Lift your head and upper torso, and engage your abdomen to support your back.

Make sure not to bend your lower back, and keep your gaze forward.

Stay in the pose for at least two minutes, and relax.

4) Locust Pose (Salabhasana)

The locust pose helps provide relief from fatigue and lower back pain and also strengthens the legs, arms and torso.

To do it:

Lie down on your stomach, and keep your arms close to your torso.

Reach your big toes together, and turn your heels towards your side.

Keep your forehead on the floor, and slowly lift your chest, head and arms halfway or altogether up towards the ceiling.

To deepen this pose, raise your legs, and look straight as you stretch the back of your neck.

Remain in this yoga pose for at least a minute.

5) Warrior 1 Pose (Virabhadrasana)

The Warrior 1 pose is a mild backbend that helps strengthen your back and also allows for a better curve of your lower back muscles.

To do it:

Start the pose with the Tadasana or the mountain pose.

Step your right foot at least three feet back, and turn your toes at a 45-degree angle.

As you inhale, reach your arms up, and bend your left knee to a 90-degree angle.

Stay in the pose for a few breaths, and repeat on the opposite side.

6) Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

The Bridge Pose is a restorative inversion backbend pose in yoga that helps stretch the spine and relieve headaches and backaches.

To do it:

Start by lying on your back. Keep your knees bent and your arms on your side.

Gently press your arms and feet into the floor, and lift your tailbone towards the ceiling. Continue to lift your body till your thighs get parallel to the ground.

Hold this pose for a minute, and feel the stretch along your back and hips.

Release by rolling your spine to the floor, and drop in your knees together.

7) Child’s Pose (Balasana)

This asana is great for releasing tension in your back and neck. It also helps stretch and lengthen your spine, thighs, hips and ankles.

To do it:

Sit on your heels while keeping your knees together. For extra support, you may use a blanket or bolster under your torso, forehead or thighs.

Bend forward and place your hands in front of you. Keep your forehead on the floor and your arms extended in the front.

Remain in the pose for a few minutes, and relax.

Bottom Line

Although the aforementioned yoga poses are a great way to strengthen your back and treat lower back pain, they may not be suitable for everyone. Make sure you consult a doctor before starting your practice to identify any risks and monitor your progress.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far