What Is the Mountain Pose (Tadasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The mountain pose (tadasana) in yoga is a basic, beginner-level yoga pose (asana) used for all the other standing poses. Yoga practitioners use this pose often to prepare themselves for other yoga asanas, but you can practice them anytime to improve your overall body posture.

Though the mountain pose might seem easy, it is actually a very essential foundational pose for your entire yoga practice. It is also referred to as the baseline for other standing poses in yoga, so correctly learning and performing this posture is important.

How to perform the mountain pose (tadasana) in yoga? Correct form and technique

Instructions:

Come to a standing position.

Lift both your toes and fan them out.

Put them back down to create a solid and wide base.

If you are ankles are touching each other uncomfortably, you can separate your heels.

Keep your calves and feet down on the floor.

Engage your quads and lift them up so your kneecaps can rise.

Rotate both your thighs in the inward direction so that your sit bones can be widened.

Do not move your spine. Let it be in its natural curve position.

Contract in your belly and widen your collarbones so that your shoulders get over your pelvis.

Now shrug your shoulders towards your ears and roll them back so as to release them down your back.

Your arms should be on the sides naturally with your elbows slightly bent and both your palms facing forward.

Your chin should neither be lifted up nor tucked in, your neck should be straight and long and your head should be straight and high towards the ceiling.

Once you are in this position, hold it for a few seconds and then release and relax.

Check out this video for reference:

If you find it difficult to stand with your feet together, you can place your feet at a hip-width distance till you feel stable and comfortable. Also, if you have knee issues, ensure not to lock them but keep a slight bend.

Important beginner tips

When attempting a mountain pose, your stance is of utmost importance.

So to ensure you are balanced while doing it:

Place your feet naturally and just leave a few inches of space between them.

Make sure to keep your knees and hips facing forward.

Activate and engage your core throughout the pose to keep your stance stable and retain the pose’s benefits.

Always remember not to lock your joints.

Common mistakes to avoid when performing mountain pose (tadasana) in yoga

Though this pose seems very straightforward, there are a few common errors that many yoga practitioners often make that are worth looking out for.

1) As this asana looks simple, there might be times when you’ll just rush through it and disregard its benefits. To avoid that, make sure to perform it carefully, and be very attentive. It is best to be mindful of your form throughout the entire duration.

2) Be very particular about your alignment. If you are unsure about your posture, try to perform this pose in front of a mirror, and check your alignment from time to time. Check to see if your hips are directly over your feet and your shoulders are directly over your hips.

3) Always ensure that your thighs are rotating inward and not in the opposite direction. If you face difficulty in rotating your thighs, you can simply place a block between them for more support. Squeeze the block gently with your legs, and roll it back to experience the rotation of your thighs.

Primary benefits of performing Tadasana

The mountain pose offers several benefits, including:

It improves your overall body posture.

It may also help increase your height.

It helps improve your breathing.

It enhances mental awareness.

It helps promote weight loss and fat reduction.

It increases energy levels and strength.

It improves your mood and helps reduce anxiety.

It offers relief from back pain and sciatica.

Summary

The mountain pose (tadasana) in yoga is generally safe and effective. However, if you feel lightheaded or dizzy, do not attempt this pose.

Pregnant women should also avoid doing it. If you have any health concerns, it is best to consult a doctor to determine which yoga poses are safe for you.

