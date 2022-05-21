What is the Half Lotus Pose (Ardha Padmasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The half lotus pose (Ardha Padmasana) in yoga is an intermediate-level hip opener pose that can be used for meditation.

It's a cross-legged pose primarily used in prayers and meditations to maintain a proper breathing technique. The half lotus pose (Ardha Padmasana) is one of the most highly recommended and beneficial breathing exercises and is the gateway to the Lotus pose.

Though the half lotus pose (Ardha Padmasana) is less challenging than the lotus posture, it gives most of the advantages of the latter. You can include this pose at the end of your yoga session as a cool-down exercise.

How to perform half lotus pose (Ardha Padmasana) in yoga? Correct form and technique

To get started, sit straight on a yoga mat by keeping your spine straight and, do not move your neck.

Follow the below-mentioned steps:

Keep your legs crossed. Use your hands and bring your left foot on top of your right calf with the sole of your feet facing in the upward direction.

Keep your left foot stable and adjust it so that it is as high as possible on your right thigh. You may use your hands to keep your foot in this position. All you have to do is adjust the top of your left foot into your right hip crease.

Keep your right knee bent so that your right shin rests on the mat in a cross-legged position.

Slowly lift your head towards the ceiling, and bring your shoulders away from your ears so that your spine is straight.

You can rest your hands on your thighs, with your palms facing up or down.

Hold the position, and take ten to 15 breaths.

Release the pose.

Stand up with your left foot on the bottom and your right foot on top.

Here's a video for reference:

Important beginner tip

If you are a beginner and have difficulty performing the half lotus pose, you may sit near a wall or your bed by keeping your head and back supported by the wall.

You can also use cushions and blocks for extra support till perfection is achieved. If your knees are up against you when taking the cross-legged position, you can sit on a blanket or two, or on a cushion to raise your hips above your knees. You may also fold a blanket and keep it under your knees.

Common mistakes to avoid when practicing half lotus pose (Ardha Padmasana) in yoga

Avoid these mistakes to make the most of this pose:

1) Do not force the pose: Always remember that the key goal of this pose is to calm your mind and body for meditation. Therefore, do not move further till you are able to attempt this pose without straining your hips and knees.

2) Do not hold your breath: When practicing the half lotus pose, make sure you breathe deeply in and out of your nose. Proper and continuous breathing will help improve your meditative state.

3) Do not ignore switching legs: Make sure you spend an equal amount of time doing this pose from each leg. Since this is a hip opener pose, you need to use both legs to get the best of it. You need to work up until you are comfortable, and then you may progress further.

Benefits of half lotus pose (Ardha Padmasana) in yoga

The half lotus pose (Ardha Padmasana) in yoga helps stretch the muscles around your legs, ankles and pelvis.

It also improves flexibility in the gluteal and deep rotator muscles of your hips. Moreover, it stretches the piriformis muscles, which is very beneficial if you have lower back pain or symptoms of sciatica. The half lotus pose promotes good posture and is a very calming pose for your mind and body.

A few other advantages of the half lotus pose are:

It gives peace of mind and keeps anxiety and stress at bay.

It helps restrict blood flow to the lower part of your body, which helps promote digestive ability.

It also has therapeutic benefits for Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and cardiac problems.

Half lotus pose helps you master certain advanced postures like the lotus pose.

Summary

Though the half lotus pose (Ardha Padmasana) in yoga can be mastered if you follow the right technique, it's not recommended if you have recent or chronic hip or knee injuries and pain, or if you have inflammatory conditions like sciatica.

This pose can put a strain on your knees and make your condition even worse. You may feel a good stretch while practicing this pose; however, if you experience pain, immediately come out of the pose, and relax your body.

Edited by Bhargav