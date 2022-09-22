6 Best Pilates Ring Exercises for Full-Body Workout

The Pilates ring, also known as the magic circle, fitness ring, exercise ring, or fitness circle, is a strength training equipment used to enhance Pilates mat exercises' intensity. It is a small tool yet one of the favorites among Pilates pros.

Pilates ring routine includes exercises that engage both the upper and lower body and target different muscles simultaneously, helping you achieve an overall toned and sculpted physique. It offers moderate resistance, can be incorporated into any exercise for an increased challenge and offers several possibilities to create versatile workouts.

Side plank clams and 5 other Pilates ring exercises for whole-body benefit

Maintain proper form with the Pilates Ring to get maximum benefits (Image via yoganomads)

To help you get started with your Pilates routine, here is a list of some of the best Pilates ring exercises you may want to try for full-body benefit.

To attain all the advantages, however, it is important to use the ring correctly with proper form and technique to target the right muscles. If you are a beginner, it is best to work under a trainer to ensure you are performing the moves in the proper form.

1. Swan with cervical rotation

To do this Pilates ring exercise:

Lie down on your stomach on a mat and keep your legs extended straight. Position your head resting on either your right or left ear.

Hold the ring in your palms above your lower back, and make sure to keep your elbows bent. Engage your entire back body and slowly raise your chest and legs off the mat while extending your arms straight back. Rotate your head to the other side while you are in mid-air.

Lower your head, upper back, and legs to the mat and switch sides to continue with a few more reps.

2. Side kneeling oblique press

To do this exercise:

Kneel on a mat and keep your knees at a hip distance. Place the ring upright on your left side and put your left palm on top of the ring.

Reach your right arm up and then side bend towards the ring while pressing on it with your left hand.

Return to the start and switch sides.

Repeat.

3. Roll ups

To do this Pilates ring exercise:

Lie face up on a mat and keep your legs extended. Grab the ring between your palms with your arms fully straight and extended above your head.

Engage your abs and move your spine up using a forward flexion movement while squeezing the ring.

Once the ring hovers over your feet, roll your spine down to the start and repeat the exercise.

4. Side plank clams

To do this Pilates exercise:

Lie on your right side with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Using your right forearm, lift your torso and shift your weight forward while supporting your hips to raise your heels. Place the ring in front of you and grab it from your right hand.

Lift your hips into a side plank position with your shoulders, knees, and hips aligned. Rotate your left leg for five reps and then lower back to the start.

Switch sides and perform the exercise a few more times.

5. Side lunge heel press

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your legs slightly wider than hip distance and externally rotated. Keep your toes pointed out and hold the ring with your arms extended over your head.

Slowly lunge to your left side and bend your left knee at your waist. Hold the lunge position and then lift your left heel.

Return your heel to the floor and straighten your left leg. Shift your weight back to the start and repeat the exercise on alternating sides.

6. Double leg stretch

To do this Pilates ring exercise:

Lie on your back with the ring between your ankles and your knees bent in a tabletop position. Keep your fingers interlaced just behind your head.

Lift your neck, shoulders, and head, and extend your legs out to a 45-degree angle.

Move your legs back to the start while keeping your shoulders, neck, and head lifted.

Repeat.

Takeaway

In each of the aforementioned Pilates ring exercises, make sure to use slow and controlled movements. Most importantly, maintain the correct posture and feel the width of your chest, biceps, back, and shoulders throughout the movement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far