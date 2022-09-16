6 Best Yoga Exercises for Slim Waist

Whether you want to reduce large portions of flab from your waist or want to give your body that perfect curve, yoga exercises are a good option.

Yoga has long been associated with weight loss. Although progress might take some time, yoga can help you realize your goal of getting a smaller and slimmer waist.

Yoga poses combined with a nutritious and balanced diet not only help shed inches but also strengthen muscles and boost metabolism to eliminate stubborn fat.

Yoga Exercises for Slim Waist

Check out these six amazing poses or asanas to slim down your waist, improve muscle tone, and boost energy as well:

1) Boat Pose (Navasana)

To perform this yoga pose:

Sit straight on a mat with your legs extended in the front. Place your hands on the mat slightly behind your butts, and keep your fingers pointing towards your feet.

Lift your body through the top of your sternum, and slightly lean back. Make sure your back is straight, and the front of your torso is lengthened.

Sit on your sitting bones, and bend your knees together as you lift your feet off the mat. Straighten your knees if you can.

Stretch your arms towards your legs, and make sure they are parallel to each other and the mat. Keep your lower belly flat to balance better.

Maintain the stance, and come back to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

To perform this pose:

Stand straight on a mat, and position your leg slightly wider than your hip distance. Turn your left foot to 90 degrees and your right foot by 20 degrees.

Make sure the centre of your left heel is aligned with the centre of the arch of your right foot. Press your feet on the ground so that the weight of your body is equally divided on your feet.

Bend your body towards the left, down from your hips without moving your feet.

Keep your waist stable, and allow your right hand to come up while your left hand comes down towards the mat.

Make sure both hands are in a straight line. Return to the starting position, and repeat the pose on your right side.

3) Easy Seated Twist Pose (Parivritta Sukhasana)

To do this yoga pose:

Sit on a mat with your legs fully extended in front of you. Fold your legs to get into crossed leg position. Make sure your spine is erect.

Place your left palm on the mat to your left near your hips, with your fingers pointing out.

Turn your upper body to your left along with your neck, and move your right hand towards your left knee at the same time.

Twist your torso towards the left, and turn your neck to look back over your shoulders.

Maintain this stance, and return to the starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

4) Reverse Warrior Pose (Viparita Virabhadrasana)

To do this pose:

Stand upright with your legs at least 3-4 feet apart. Turn your left foot out by 90 degrees and your right by 20 degrees.

Lift your arms to the sides, and position them parallel to the floor. Bend your left knee, and turn your head to look to your left.

Stretch your arms, and push your pelvis down. Hold this stance for a while.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

5) Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

To do this pose:

Lie on your stomach, and keep your feet wide. Position your arms on your side.

Move your hands backwards; fold your knees, and hold your ankles. Lift your chest off the mat, and move your legs up and back. Keep your gaze up.

Maintain this posture, and take a few deep breaths. Repeat.

6) Hand-to-foot Pose (Padahastasana)

To do this yoga pose:

Stand straight with your hands on your sides and chest lifted. Raise your hands over your head, and make sure your biceps are near your ears, and elbows are straight.

Turn your palms forward, and start to bend your body to the front using your lower back. Make a 90-degree angle with your torso and legs, and allow the abdomen to touch your chest and thighs with your legs.

Move your hands beside your feet, and touch your forehead with your knees.

Hold this position for a few minutes.

Takeaway

The aforementioned yoga exercises can not only help in reducing waist size but also assist in strengthening the core while making you a lot more flexible and strong.

