6 Yoga Asanas to Get Rid of Muffin Top

Muffin tops or love handles are terms commonly used to refer to side bulges on the waist. This occurs due to excess fat accumulation around the abs, lower back, and glutes. For most people, especially women, the waist is the first part of the body that gathers extra fat as soon as proper diet and fitness get compromised.

The good news is that yoga can help you reduce that side bulge and strengthen and tone your muscles as well. Specific yoga poses can help develop core strength, tone your body, and eliminate unnecessary fat while helping you control your overall weight in the long run.

So, get ready to lose that fat around your waistline with this effective yoga sequence. Aim to hold these poses for at least 30 seconds and focus on your form to get the best results.

6 Yoga Asanas to Get Rid of Muffin Tops

Try the following yoga poses in your next workout routine and practice the sequence regularly to maintain your weight.

1. Triangle Pose

For the triangle pose, also called Trikonasana, stand tall on a mat with your legs wide open and stretch them as much as you can while maintaining proper balance. Reach your arms overhead so they get parallel to the floor and slowly bend in your left direction while keeping your gaze on your right arm. Hold the posture for 30 seconds or more and switch sides to repeat.

2. Boat Pose

For the boat pose, also called Navasana or Naukasana, sit on the mat with your legs straight and position your hands behind your hips with your fingers pointed forward. Slightly lean back, lift through your chest, and try to straighten your spine as you sit back on your tailbone. Bend your knees and lift your feet at a 45-degree angle to allow your toes to point upwards. Slowly reach your arms forward and stay in the posture for 30 seconds or more.

3. Three-Legged Dog

For the three-legged pose, also called Tri Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana, start in a tabletop position and bring your feet together with the toes touching. Shift your bodyweight equally onto your feet and hands, and lift your right leg into the air. Keep your shoulders parallel to the floor, and try to keep your gaze towards your belly or left thigh to stay focused and balanced.

Stay in this posture for a few breaths and then slowly lower your right leg down to return to the tabletop position.

4. Half-Moon Pose

For the half moon pose, also called Ardha Chandrasana, get into all fours and step your left foot forward in between your hands. Slowly lift yourself and open your chest, arms, and hips. Now position your right hand on your right hip, and gently stretch your left arm straight out.

Shift your weight evenly onto your left foot and lift your right foot. Place your left palm flat on the floor directly under your shoulder, and shift your weight between your left foot and hand. Lift your right arm and keep your gaze towards your right hand. Hold the yoga posture for a few breaths and then release. Switch sides and repeat.

5. Revolved Side Angle Pose

For the revolved side angle pose, also called Parivrtta Parsvakonasana, start in the triangle pose on your left side, and then slowly raise your torso. Simultaneously, bend your left knee.

Lower your elbows and rotate your torso to the left while crossing your right elbow over your left thigh. Press your triceps into your quad and try to lift your chest as high as you can. Keep your gaze over your left shoulder and hold the position for a few breaths. Release your hands and with your left foot back, return to the starting position. Switch sides and repeat this yoga pose on the other side.

6. Wide-Legged Forward Bend

For the wide-legged forward bend, also called Prasarita Padottanasana, stand tall with your legs spread about four feet apart. Press your big toes and the outer edges of your feet onto the floor and engage your quadriceps by raising them up.

Reach your hands to your hips and lift your chest. Now, slowly bend forward while keeping length through your spine and release your hands to the floor. Position your hands under your shoulders and move your head towards the floor. Stay in this yoga posture for at least 30 seconds and then release.

Bottom Line

When it comes to getting rid of that stubborn muffin top, the aforementioned yoga exercises are the most effective ones. While these poses are safe for everyone, it is best to consult a doctor beforehand if you have issues concerning your heart. A doctor or physical therapist can guide you better on what types of Asanas will be effective for you.

Poll : 0 votes