5 Best Waist Slimming Exercises for Women

Incorporating waist slimming exercises in your workout routine is one of the best ways to lose fat and add some curves around your waist. These exercises work on specific muscles, including the external and internal obliques, abductors, and glutes, and help slim down the entire waist area, giving you an appealing physique.

Fat accumulation around the waistline can impact confidence, and in some cases, lead to severe health problems, including diabetes and heart disease. Including waist slimming exercises in your routine and reducing waist size can lessen the risk of health issues while also getting more energy and muscle strength.

So, if you are willing to work on your waist size, here are a few exercises to achieve your goals. For each exercise mentioned below, look to perform at least 15 reps for three sets, and be mindful of your posture.

Waist Slimming Exercises for Women

Try out these five effective waist slimming exercises for women to shed your waistline and give your body that perfect hourglass curve:

1) Heel Touch

The heel touch is an easy and productive waist slimming exercise that works on the obliques and abdominals as well. It's a simple workout suitable for all fitness levels.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on the floor with your knees bent, and position your legs slightly wider than shoulder width.

Extend your arms to your sides, and keep your palms facing your body.

Crunch your torso towards your right to touch your right heel with your right fingers. Hold the position, and return to the starting stance.

Repeat the same on the left side.

2) Ab Row

Ab rows are also some of the most effective waist slimming exercises. They not only reduce fat from the waist but also strengthen the muscles in the hips and lower abdominals.

To di this exercise:

Sit down on the floor with your back straight and both feet extended out in front.

Position your hands behind your hips for support, and start to pull your knees together towards your chest.

Without allowing your feet to touch the floor, move your legs back to the initial position, and continue to pull your knees repeatedly.

Complete the desired number of repetitions.

3) Standing Cross Crunch

Standing cross crunches largely target the obliques, abs, and hip flexors. Along with reducing the waistline, this exercise reduces belly fat and helps burn thigh fat.

To do this exercise:

With your feet hip-distance apart, stand tall, and position your hands just behind your head.

Bend your right hand, and bring your knee towards your left elbow. As you do that, make sure to rotate your torso, and allow your elbow and knee to meet in the centre.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise on the other side.

Complete 20 reps on each side.

4) Oblique V-crunch

The oblique V-crunch is an amazing waist slimming exercise that burns fat from the oblique muscles while also strengthening the core.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your left side on the floor or mat, and stack both your legs on top of each other. Keep your body straight, and place your right hand behind your head.

Raise your legs off the floor, and move your torso towards your legs to form a 'V' shape.

Balance yourself with your left hand, and try to hold the position for a few seconds.

Lower yourself back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise at least 20 times on each side.

5) Side Jackknife

Side jackknives are one of the most productive waist slimming exercises that reduce fat from the obliques, glutes, hip flexors, and abs, and are also a great cardio exercise.

To do this workout:

Lie on your left side, and stack your feet on top of the other.

Place your right hand on your side and right arm behind your head. Make sure your elbow is up and pointing towards the ceiling.

Engage your obliques, and move your feet up while lifting your upper body using your right elbow at the same time.

Hold this position for a while, and slowly return to the starting stance to perform the next rep.

Do not allow your shoulders and feet to touch the floor.

Takeaway

Reducing your waistline is not as easy as it might seem but is not impossible. With patience and consistency while doing the aforementioned waist slimming exercises, you will be on your way to a well-toned and chiseled physique. Just keep a realistic fitness goal, and you are likely to get long-term benefits.

