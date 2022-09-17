6 Best Yoga Exercises to Improve Gut Health

Whether you suffer from bloating or other gastrointestinal problems, yoga can be an effective way to ease discomfort and improve your gut health.

Sure, you can nourish your digestive system with healthy foods and drinks, but yoga can be another useful way to keep gut health on track. Yoga exercises can aid in improving digestion by increasing blood circulation, encouraging physical activity, reducing stress, and promoting better functioning of the GI (gastrointestinal tract).

Doing a few poses or asanas for a few minutes can help stimulate the digestive system and bring immediate relief.

Yoga Exercises to Improve Gut Health

Here are six of the best yoga asanas that can help with digestion and aid in the relief of gas, constipation, and bloating. These poses can help stimulate the gut and immediately relieve you of any unpleasant stomach problems. Let's get started:

1) Half Wind Relieving Pose (Ardha Pawanmuktasana)

To do this pose:

Lying flat on your back, bring your left knee in towards your chest, and interlace your fingers below your kneecap.

Tuck your chin into your chest with your head on the floor, and slowly pull your knee towards your chest using your arms.

Press your back and shoulders to the floor while keeping your elbows to your sides.

Rest your legs, hips, and feet in a relaxed position. Hold the posture for a few minutes, and breathe deeply.

To come out, release your legs and arms to the floor, and repeat on the other side.

2) Seated Side Bend (Parsva Sukhasana)

To do this yoga exercise:

Sit tall on the floor, and keep your legs in a crossed-legged position. Place your hands on the floor at your sides.

Lift your right arm straight towards the ceiling, and lean to your left side. Keep your left forearm on the floor, and take a few deep breaths in this position.

Switch sides, and repeat the pose.

3) Knees to Chest (Apansana)

To do this pose:

Lie straight on your back in a supine position, and keep your legs together and straight.

Bend your knees, and use your arms to pull your knees towards your chest.

Hold this position for a few minutes, and lower your legs back to the starting position. Repeat a few times.

4) Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

To do this pose:

Start from Tadasana or mountain pose, with your heels slightly apart and big toes touching. Keep your arms on your side, with your palms facing forward and tailbone tucked under.

Sweep your arms to your sides and then above your head. Bend forward from your hips, and lower your upper body over your legs while lengthening your spine.

Bring your right hand to your left elbow and your left hand to your right elbow. Hold this position for as long as you can.

Roll up your spine to come out of the pose.

5) Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

To do this pose:

Take a kneeling position, and keep your knees apart. Make sure your thighs are perpendicular to the ground, and feet are facing the ceiling.

Draw your hands up on the sides, and push your chest up and forward. Simultaneously, push your hips forward, and reach your hands back to grab your heels.

Move your hips forward so that they get over your knees, and allow your head to fall back.

Hold the posture for a few minutes, and return to the starting position.

6) Cat-cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

To do this yoga exercise:

Keeping your body in a tabletop position, move your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Move your belly down towards the floor, and lift your hips and chest towards the ceiling into the cow pose.

For the cat pose, widen your shoulders and sit bones, and round your upper back towards the ceiling.

Keeping your gaze on your belly button, press your feet and hands into the floor to move into the cat pose.

Takeaway

Studies suggest that yoga exercises can be an effective complementary treatment for gut issues, including irritable bowel syndrome.

The aforementioned poses can help ease symptoms, such as bloating, constipation and gas, and offer great relief. While yoga is generally considered safe, it's still advised to consult a doctor before starting your practice.

