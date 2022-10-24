5 Best Exercises for Women to Get Rid of Stubborn Love Handles

Belly fat accumulating around the torso, commonly called love handles, is one of the key indicators of poor health.

Love handles largely occur due to fat retention around the waist and hips, although other factors may also influence uneven fat distribution, contributing to the development of love handles. That includes hormonal issues, obesity, age, stress, sleep deprivation, physical inactivity, and medical conditions such as hypothyroidism.

While specifically targeting love handles and fat around the waist is not possible, incorporating specific exercises, particularly a combination of strength training and cardio, into your fitness routine, and maintaining a moderate weight can aid in weight loss.

Additionally, you may include exercises that work on specific areas of the body, such as the abdomen, hips, and waist. Although exercise will not eliminate excess fat directly from these areas, it will promote quick weight loss, improve muscle tone, and reduce the appearance of love handles too.

On that note, here’s a list of some exercises that are the most effective for reducing love handles. Incorporate these moves into your regular full body workout routine to see great results.

Exercises to Get Rid of Love Handles

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Side Plank

A side plank might be challenging for a beginner, but the results of this exercise are great. Also, note that there are a few modifications to this exercise that can make the move less or more difficult. Therefore, it's crucial to perform the one that’s best suited to your fitness level.

To perform a basic side plank:

Start the exercise by lying on your left side. Balance yourself up on your left arm, and keep your elbow in line with your shoulder. The forearm should be flat and at a right angle to your body.

Stack both legs on top of one another so that the body forms a straight line from head to hip.

With your knee touching the floor, start to lift your hips towards the ceiling.

Hold the move while squeezing your glutes and keeping your abs tight.

Stay in this position for 30 seconds, and slowly lower your body to the starting position.

Change sides, and repeat the exercise.

2) Bicycle Crunch

Bicycle crunches are another very effective exercise for reducing love handles. This exercise promotes weight loss from the sides and abs as well.

To perform this exercise, here's what you need to do:

Lie straight on your back with your hands behind your head and knees bent.

Slowly lift your head and shoulders off the floor, and at the same time, lift both feet as well. As you do that, keep your knees bent so that your shins get parallel to the floor.

Start to twist your body such that your right elbow moves towards your left knee. As you twist, extend your right leg straight out in front of you.

Twisting in the other direction, bring your right leg back to its bent position and move your left elbow towards your right knee.

Complete 30 reps, 15 on each side.

3) Hip Bridge

Hip bridges target the lower back and glutes and also help tone the waistline.

To perform a hip bridge, check these steps out:

Lie on your back with your knees bent, arms by your sides, and palms flat on the floor.

Lift your lower back and hips off the ground to create a straight line from the shoulders to the knees.

Hold this position, and squeeze your glutes till you feel your glutes and abs are sag.

Slowly lower your muscles back to the floor, and repeat the exercise ten more times.

4) Russian Twist

Russian twists are another very productive seated exercise that not only helps reduce the waistline but also helps tone the entire core region. You can modify this exercise by adding weights. However, if you're a beginner, try performing it without weights.

To perform Russian twists, follow these steps:

Start the exercise in a seated position with your butt on the floor, feet flat, and knees bent.

Tighten your abs,and lean your torso slightly back.

Clasp your hands together, and with your knees bent, lift your feet off the floor, and try to balance on your butts. For additional support, you may cross your ankles.

Start to twist your torso to the left, and bring your hands to the left side of your body.

Twist to the right with your hands to the right side of the body.

Repeat for 20 seconds on both sides.

5) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are among the best cardio exercises that help enhance heart rate and also promote full body weight loss.

To perform this exercise, follow these steps:

Start the exercise in a plank position with your hands underneath your shoulders and toes pressed on the floor behind you.

Your arms should be straight, and your body should form a straight line.

Lift your left foot off the floor, and pull your left knee towards your right elbow. As you do that, keep your abs tight and head stable.

Return your foot to its starting position, and repeat the move on the other side.

Continue to alternate, and repeat the exercise for at least 30 seconds.

As you build more strength, try to increase your speed.

Takeaway

Aside from the aforementioned exercises, adopting healthy habits and making changes in your lifestyle can also help you get rid of love handles and prevent them from coming back as well.

While love handles aren’t dangerous, they may lead to a higher risk of certain health conditions in the long run. Thag includes type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, sleep apnea, and cardiometabolic problems.

