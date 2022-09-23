5 Best Bosu Ball Exercises for Women to Reduce Lower Belly Pooch

The Bosu ball is a popular and effective workout equipment used at the gym because of its instability training. The half dome shape of the equipment makes it an excellent tool for targeting different muscles, especially the core muscles, by forcing the user to stabilize their feet and abs.

To make stable, traditional exercises like squats more challenging, you can stand and squat on the Bosu ball. And if you want to reduce your lower belly pooch, you can easily incorporate certain Bosu ball exercises into your routine to achieve your goal. These exercises will not only help you get rid of fat but also strengthen your entire core while building muscles.

To help you get started, here are a few movements you must add to your routine if your ultimate goal is to reduce belly fat.

Knee Tucks and 4 other Bosu ball exercises to eliminate lower belly fat

1. Bosu alternating jackknife situps

To do this Bosu ball exercise:

Lie on the ball with your feet straight and arms over your head.

Extend your upper back so that you feel your abs stretching at the bottom. Now lift one leg towards you while moving your opposite arm towards it.

Slowly crunch at the top position and then lower yourself back to the start.

Repeat the exercise on the opposite side.

2. Bosu plank knee to elbow

To do this exercise:

Flip the ball upside down and take a plank position with your legs straight and arms on the ball.

Keeping your core muscles tight, bring your right knee towards your left elbow. As you do this, make sure you flex your abs hard at the end of the move and then bring your leg back to the start.

Repeat the entire exercise with your opposite leg and arm.

3. Twisting plank

To do this Bosu ball exercise:

Flip the ball upside down and take a push-up position. Hold the ends of the ball with both hands.

Keeping your core muscles tight, move your right knee and bring it across your body. At the same time, slowly twist your torso to the opposite side.

Flex your abs and then return to the start position to perform the next rep.

Complete a few reps on one side and then switch sides to repeat.

4. Knee tucks

To do this exercise:

Sit on the Bosu ball with your hands behind your hips on the ground. Bend your legs and move your knees towards your chest.

Engage your core muscles and keep your head in a neutral position to avoid strain.

Flex your lower abdominal muscles at the end of the movement, and then straighten your legs.

Complete a few reps more.

5. Bosu crunch oblique

To do this exercise:

Lie on your left side against the surface of the ball, and make sure your hips are at the lower part and your chest is on top of the dome.

Flex your left elbow and put your left forearm on the ball. Place your right fingers behind your head and wide open your right arm.

Fold your left leg a bit and balance your lower body by placing the inner side of your right leg on the floor.

Once you are in this position, exhale and slowly crunch up.

Crunch back down to the start and repeat a few reps more.

Takeaway

Bosu ball exercises help strengthen the core muscles and reduce lower belly fat. These workouts also help tighten and strengthen the glutes, abs, lower and upper back, hamstrings, quads, obliques, hip flexors, calves, and adductors. Some of these exercises even help sculpt the rest of the body by working on muscles such as the triceps, lats, biceps, pectorals, deltoids, and shoulders.

While this exercise equipment has many benefits, it is essential to use it correctly to target the right muscles. If you are a beginner and have never used a Bosu ball before, it is best to seek guidance from a trainer before starting your training.

