5 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises to Burn Stubborn Belly Fat

Belly fat is a common problem many people deal with. Fat accumulation occurs due to several reasons, including poor diet, excessive stress, lack of physical activity, unhealthy lifestyle, and genetics. In some cases, belly fat even leads to poor posture, severe lower back pain, and sagging.

Fortunately, there are yoga exercises that work wonders on the abdominal muscles and help reduce stubborn belly fat. Not only do they target abdomen fat, but they also make the muscles more flexible, help shed calories, and boost metabolism.

Combining yoga exercises with a clean and healthy diet can help you get rid of fat if you stay consistent and follow a holistic plan. To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most effective yoga poses that can help burn belly fat.

Yoga Exercises to Eliminate Belly Fat

Practice holding each of the following five yoga poses for at least 30 seconds, and repeat for three sets:

1) Cobra Pose

To perform this yoga exercise:

Lie down on a mat with your chest facing down, toes touching the mat, and both legs spaced out.

Place your hands by your sides, with your palms facing the mat, and bring them just beneath your shoulders.

Inhale, and lift your head and chest off the mat, with your gaze on the ceiling. Tuck your pubis towards your belly button, and keep your hips stable.

Hold the posture for at least 30 seconds, and lift your body through your waist. Slowly bend backwards, and go as deep as you can. Hold the position, and take deep breaths.

Bring your neck, chest, and forehead to the starting position, and stretch your arms towards the front.

Repeat the pose a few times.

2) Bow Pose

To perform this pose:

Lie down on the mat with your face down, and bend your knees while keeping your toes active. Hold the outer edges of your ankles, and flex your feet.

Raise your shoulders and ribcage towards your ears, and lengthen your tailbone.

Move your legs back into your hands, and hold on to them firmly. Lift your feet and hands, and simultaneously lift your chest and thighs.

Hold this posture for up to 30 seconds, and slowly release the pose with an exhalation.

3) Boat Pose

To perform this yoga pose:

Lie down on the mat, with your face towards the ceiling. Place your hands on your sides, and keep your shoulders relaxed. Also, keep your legs straight and stable.

Slowly lift your legs and hands together, and hold your stomach above the mat at all times. Get into a 45-degree angle till your body gets into a 'V' shape.

Hold the posture for 30 seconds, and take deep breaths.

4) Raised Foot Pose

To perform this pose:

Lie down with your back on the mat, with your heels together and both legs stretched out.

Place your hands on your sides and palms facing the mat.

As you exhale, slightly tilt your spine, and place your head such that the ears are in a straight line with the shoulders. Make sure you do not move your hands from their starting position.

Breathe easily, and stretch as much as you can without hurting your muscles. Lift your legs from the mat till they get at a 45-degree angle with the floor.

Hold the pose for a few seconds, and straighten your legs so that they are at a 90-degree angle with the floor. Hold this posture for at least 30 seconds.

Slowly bring your legs back to the starting position, and repeat the asana a few times.

5) Side Plank Pose

To perform this pose:

Take a tabletop position with your knees and hands on the floor. Shift to your left, and tilt your entire body towards your left.

Lift your opposite arm towards the ceiling, and hold the posture for at least 30 seconds. Make sure to keep your legs extended and arms straight as you take the side plank posture.

Slowly return your hand to its starting position, and switch sides to repeat.

Takeaway

Along with the aforementioned yoga exercises to reduce stubborn belly fat, you must also focus on inculcating clean and healthy food habits. Include more protein and fiber in your diet, and avoid packaged foods and sugary drinks. Most importantly: be consistent, and practice deep breathing throughout the session.

