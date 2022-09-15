How Running Can Help You Burn Body Fat?

Running is an incredibly beneficial way to exercise and stay healthy. It has several health benefits and is one of the most effective types of exercises to burn body fat.

Running torches a lot of calories quickly. One mile of running at normal pace burns around 100 calories. However, the results depend on factors like height, weight, and running speed.

Why Running is Good for Burning Calories?

Burning body fat and losing weight requires you to shed more calories than you consume; workouts can help you do so. Running is an excellent option, as it helps burn more calories than other exercises and also requires different muscles to work simultaneously.

There are different types of runs, and each has their own benefits and purposes. A few of the most popular types of runs include base runs, also called normal runs, interval runs, long runs, recovery runs, hill repeats, progression runs, and so on.

Among them all, high-intensity interval training that involves running burns the most calories per minute, as it uses different muscles and joints at their maximum power.

How to Get Started?

If you are new to running, it's normal to get intimidated by the requirements for runners. However, as a beginner, you can start with the bare minimum, which includes a water bottle, good quality running shoes and comfortable clothes (running shorts, tops, pants or tights).

Here are some basic things you must know before starting your running workout to lose weight:

Warm-up

Before every run session, it's very important to warm up and stretch to prepare your muscles and joints for the run. You can perform a few stretches, followed by a few minutes of brisk walking or jogging.

Frequency

Initially, aim for a maximum of three days of run per week. That will allow your body to get enough rest time between workouts.

Time

When starting, aim for 15 to 20 minutes of runs. That should include your warm-up and cool-down as well.

Cool down

At the end of every run, remember to cool down with a few minutes of walking, reducing your speed as you progress.

Don’t Forget Strength Training

The drawbacks of running to lose weight are risk of injury and muscle mass loss. To prevent muscle mass loss as well as reduce chances of injury, it's important to focus on strength training alongside a consistent running workout.

Having stronger muscles will help boost your overall performance while also reducing the risk of injury.

Other Benefits of Running

Aside from burning calories, running provides many other great health benefits as well.

Studies suggest that people who run for at least ten minutes a day, even at a low speed, have 45% fewer chances of having any type of heart disease. Moreover, it can prevent blood sugar problems by making cells more sensitive to insulin and also reduce chances of cataract.

Running can reduce the risk of falling in older adults. Studies suggest that seniors who run regularly are less likely to fall, as their muscles and bones are stronger and more responsive.

Many people assume that running can be harmful to their knees, which is nothing but a myth. There's evidence that links physical activity, including running, with healthier and stronger knee tissues. Moreover, running can also help prevent knee pain linked to problems such as arthritis.

Bottom Line

Running is an extraordinary form of exercise for burning calories. It promotes weight loss and continues to burn fat long after a workout. Running can help control your appetite and also targets harmful stomach fat. What’s more, it's easy to start and provides some great health benefits too.

Compared to other workouts, running requiress no tools and can be done anywhere and at any time of the day. If you find running boring or can't motivate yourself to run, find a partner, or simply change your route to add variety to your session.

As with any other exercise routine, consult a doctor before starting your running workout to ensure you don't worsen any existing pain or injury.

Edited by Bhargav