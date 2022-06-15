7 Best Health Benefits of Jogging and Running

Jogging and running are different from each other, but they are both best suited for people who do not wish to follow rigorous workout routines.

They are best used to warm up and cool down during exercise and are great ways to prepare for marathons to help build stamina. They're complete physical workouts that serve to prep the body for an extreme workout or other athletic activities.

From building stamina and endurance, strengthening the bones and muscles to helping with weight loss and keeping the body in shape, there are a plethora of reasons to jog and run regularly. Here are seven benefits of jogging and running regularly:

1) Helps maintain weight

Running and jogging are some of the most productive cardio workouts that are great for weight loss.

That's because they engage several muscle groups simultaneously that activate your energy needs and charge up your calorie burn. No matter the pace, regular running and jogging can help burn more calories and shed more weight than walking.

2) Good for your mental health

Anxiety and depression are some of the most common health concerns in the United States. While running or jogging isn’t actually a cure for anxiety, there are several studies that have proven that running helps ease the symptoms of depression.

Moreover, they also help calm the mind and reduce tension and stress. Aerobic exercises like running have regularly been shown in research to greatly enhance mental health and prevent mental diseases.

Additionally, jogging and running can also help alleviate the symptoms of mental health problems, like sadness and chronic anxiety.

3) Reduces risk of heart problems

According to research as published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, jogging and running can potentially reduce the risk of death from heart disease. That is because running helps enhance blood pressure, blood sugar sensitivity and HDL cholesterol levels. All of them are major factors in maintaining cardiovascular health.

4) Enhances bone strength

Another great advantage of running and jogging is that they help improve and maintain your bone health.

They help prevent bone injuries and trauma and enhance bone thickness by eliminating problems such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis. They also make your spine and hip bones stronger and better in functionality.

5) Helps develop muscle strength

When you run, several muscle groups get engaged and contracted, including your hamstrings, calves, quads and glutes. As your legs push forth and back, your upper body and core activate to stabilise and rotate your trunk.

Regular running or jogging puts stress on all these muscles and forces them to develop and function strongly. Moreover, enhanced muscle strength provides a positive impact on how you move and undertake everyday tasks. decreasing your chances of injury.

6) Promotes healthy immune system

It 'svery important to keep your immune system healthy to fight off diseases. So any activity you do to promote a healthy immune system is all the more a great idea. Various studies suggest that people who include cardio, such as jogging and running, in their routine are less likely to get viral infections.

7) Reduce risk of cancer

Regular exercise, like jogging and running, have long been associated with a reduced risk of certain cancers. Studies suggest that regular exercise that gets your heart rate up can potentially decrease the risk of breast, colon, bladder, gastric and endometrial cancers.

Summary

Regardless of your fitness level, age, gender or any other factor, jogging and running are surefire ways to keep your body moving and prevent several health concerns.

However, when planning your runs, make sure to keep your goals in mind. Is it weight loss? Do you want to improve your mental state? Are you preparing for a marathon? Do you want to improve your health? Keep your personal goals in mind, and train your body to achieve those goals.

If you are returning to workout after an injury or pregnancy, first consult your doctor to ascertain that everything’s safe for you. If you have any type of injury or have had surgery recently, consult your doctor and seek guidance on which exercises would be safe and effective for you.

Do not rush and force your body to run when it’s not prepared to. Instead, take your time; be patient, and gradually work your way up to enhance your running speed and endurance.

