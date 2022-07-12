7 Best Exercises for Beginners to Reduce Belly Fat

If you're a beginner looking to reduce your belly fat, exercises can help you achieve your goal. However, keep in mind that getting rid of the stubborn abdominal fat is not an easy task. It requires time, consistency, patience and hard work.

Belly fat can make it difficult for you to fit into your clothes and make you feel self-conscious. However, it’s not just about your appearance - there are various health risks associated with excess abdomen fat. They are high cholesterol, heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, respiratory issues, obesity, and so on. Considering the risks, it's imperative to control and maintain your belly fat.

Exercises for Beginners to Reduce Belly Fat

There are various beginner-level exercises that can help you shed fat and keep your body fit and strong. Here's a look at seven of them:

1) Flutter Kicks

Flutter kicks are an easy exercise that not only works on your belly but also targets your upper and lower abs, hamstrings, glutes and quads.

Instructions:

Lie down on your back. Keep your hands and legs under your hips.

Lift your left leg slightly over your hip while raising your right leg so that it comes up a few inches off the ground.

Make sure your back is stable and on the ground.

Hold the position, and switch the legs. Continue the exercise, and try to increase your flutter kick motion speed.

You can also raise your neck and head off the floor to make the exercise more challenging.

2) Planks

Planks are one of the most effective exercises you can do to reduce your belly fat. It targets your lower and upper abs, biceps, glutes and shoulder muscles.

Instructions:

Start by kneeling down and extending your left leg followed by your right just behind you. Keep your elbows on the floor.

Make sure your hips, back and neck are on the same line.

Engage your core muscles, and try to hold this position for 20 seconds.

3) Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are an exercise that helps tone your abdomen muscles. This exercise also targets your quads, hamstrings, obliques, and lower and upper abs.

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor with your hands behind your head while keeping your fingers interlocked.

Raise your left leg till your thighs get perpendicular to the floor, and your calf muscles get parallel to the ground.

At the same time, lift your shoulders, and rotate your body such that your right elbow touches your left knee.

Straighten your left leg, and keep it above the floor. Simultaneously, bend your right leg, and rotate your torso so that your left elbow touches your right knee.

Repeat.

4) Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are one of the best full-body exercises to target almost all the major muscles in your body, including your hamstrings, glutes, quads and core muscles.

Instructions:

Take a plank position. Keep your elbows below your shoulders and your back, hips and neck aligned with each other.

Raise your right foot; bend your knee slightly, and bring your leg close to your chest. Take your right foot back to its starting position.

Raise your left foot; bend your knee, and take it towards your chest.

Continue the movement, and speed up as if you are running.

5) Heel Touch

Heel touch is another very simple yet effective exercise to reduce your belly fat. This exercise largely targets your obliques and upper abs.

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor, with both your legs flexed and your feet at shoulder-width distance. Your hands should be on your side, shoulders relaxed and core muscles engaged.

Start to bend on your left side, and try to touch your left heel with your left hand.

Bend towards the right, and perform the same movement.

Speed up, and continue the exercise.

6) Russian Twist

The Russian Twist is a beginner-level exercise that primarily targets the glutes, upper and lower abs, and obliques. It's also very beneficial in reducing and controlling belly fat.

Instructions:

Sit on the floor, and raise your legs while keeping your knees slightly bent.

Lean towards the back a little, and hold your palms to balance yourself.

Start to twist your upper body to the right, and twist it to the left.

Speed up the movement, and continue for a few seconds.

7) Burpees

Burpees are a full-body exercise that targets all the important muscles in your upper and lower body.

Instructions:

Stand tall, and keep your feet at shoulder-width distance.

Put your hands on the ground, and bend your knees.

Jump powerfully, and push your legs behind to get into a full plank position.

Hop back to the start, and jump vertically while extending your hands over your head.

Land on the floor, and take up the starting position again.

Repeat.

Takeaway

The exercises mentioned above are all beginner-friendly and can help you get rid of belly fat. However, when doing these workouts, make sure not to overexert your muscles.

Focus more on your form and posture. Moreover, before starting these exercises, get a full-body check-up, and consult a doctor if you have any ongoing health concern.

