7 Best Lower Pectoral Exercises for Men

The pectoral muscles or the pecs largely comprise two muscles, namely the pectoralis major and the pectoralis minor. While the pectoralis major forms most parts of the lower chest, the minor is the smaller set of muscles located just beneath the major.

To develop well-defined pecs that stand out, it's essential to specifically target the lower pectoral muscles – the muscles that start from under your armpits and sweep all the way underneath your nipple.

Exercises to build thick and strong lower pectoral muscles

Strong lower chest muscles not only give an aesthetic look but also help extend and rotate your arms.

What can you do to strengthen these muscles? Luckily, there are several exercises that can help make your pecs look more defined and strong. Here's a look at seven such exercises:

1) Decline Barbell Bench Press

The barbell bench press is considered the king of all chest exercises. The decline variation, meanwhile, focuses more on the lower pec, as the angle drastically changes the pressing direction, and the elbow's position allows for a deeper stretch of the entire pectoral muscle.

To do it:

Lie down on a decline bench with your feet on the floor to avoid sliding.

Hold the barbell using a wider width grip, and press your shoulder blades together.

Allow your elbows and shoulders to bend as you slowly lower the barbell.

At the bottom position, press the bar up to lockout the position.

Repeat.

2) Chest Dips

Chest dips are another effective exercise for the lower pec, as they target the entire primary muscle in your upper body.

To do it:

Hold the handles of a dip station.

Lift your body, but keep your elbows easy.

Slowly lean your chest forward, and put your feet just behind your body.

Lower your body so that your triceps get parallel to the bar.

Press back up, and repeat.

3) Jackhammer Pushdown

The angle required for this exercise isolates the lower pectoral muscles and also reduces the involvement of your triceps.

To do it:

Stand straight in front of a cable machine, with the cable just over your shoulder.

Lean your torso a bit forward, and hold the handle with a firm grip.

At the top of the movement, allow your elbows to flare out, and slowly push down to extend them.

Come back to the initial position by lifting your chest and bringing your elbows up and out.

4) Decline Dumbbell Fly

This exercise is performed on a decline bench and targets the lower chest slightly more than other variations.

To do it:

Lie supine on a decline bench. Hold a pair of dumbbells near your chest with a neutral grip.

Keep your feet at the edge of the bench.

Press the dumbbells to the lockout position, and lower them, maintaining a bend at your elbows.

When the weights reach your chest, squeeze your pectoral muscles and bring the dumbbells back to the initial position.

Repeat.

5) High Cable Chest Fly

This workout helps stretch the chest from the beginning and allows a large range of motion.

To do it:

Set both the handles of the cable machine at their highest level.

Stand straight in the centre, and hold the handles with a firm grip.

Keeping your back straight, bend your torso, and keep your elbows forward.

Keep your core muscles tight, and pull the handles across your body. As you do that, simultaneously squeeze your chest.

Return to the initial position, keeping your elbows bent, and repeat the exercise.

6) Decline Push-ups

A push-up is a classic chest exercise that targets the entire pectoral muscle. By keeping your feet on an incline, your pecs will be in a declined position, thereby challenging your lower pecs more.

To do it:

Kneel with a box behind you.

Put your toes on the box, and take a push-up position.

Keep your hands under your shoulders, and squeeze your glutes as you press your hands into the floor to lower your body.

Continue to lower your body towards the floor till your chest reaches the ground.

Push your hands through the ground to lock your elbows.

Come back to the initial position, and repeat.

7) Seated Machine Fly

This is another very productive exercise for the chest muscles and is also ideal for beginners. As you're seated when using the fly machine, this exercise is also considered very safe to perform.

To do it:

Adjust the handles so that your shoulders, elbows and wrists are in a straight line.

Hold the handles tightly, and press them towards the midline of your body.

Return the handles to the starting position, and repeat.

Takeaway

The exercises mentioned above will work your entire lower pectoral muscles if you perform them in the correct way. You can add these chest workouts to your full-body strength training session to attain a well-defined and sculpted physique.

