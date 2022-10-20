Starting your day with healthy and nutritious breakfast foods can set the right tone for the rest of your day.

Filling up on a healthy breakfast can keep your hunger and cravings at bay, help you feel energetic throughout the day and aid in weight loss as well. Various studies also suggest that people who eat the right breakfast regularly are more likely to be leaner and more successful at losing kilos. Plus, eating the right food can keep you feeling full for a long time and minimize snack binging too. Consuming the wrong foods, on the other hand, can amplify your hunger and slow down your weight loss progress.

So, what are the best breakfast foods for weight loss? A balanced and healthy breakfast should always be a mixture of complex carbohydrates, fiber, healthy fats, and most importantly, protein to help you stay full and energetic throughout the day.

Top breakfast foods for weight loss

Scroll down to learn about some of the healthiest breakfast foods that you can have every morning. These foods will not only fuel you up but help you lose weight as well.

1. Eggs

Eggs are one of the best breakfast foods that you can eat every day. Rich in protein and loaded with some amazing essential minerals and vitamins, including riboflavin and selenium, eggs are packed with nutrition. When eaten for breakfast, the high-protein content in eggs helps reduce appetite and gives a serious push to weight loss.

Cook two to three eggs of any style and combine them with a side serving of some veggies for a delicious breakfast.

2. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are another great breakfast food. While they look tiny, they are loaded with a lot of fiber content and offer some great health benefits too. These powerful seeds can easily absorb water to form a gel-like consistency, and when consumed, they expand in the stomach to keep you feeling fuller for hours.

Aside from this, chia seeds are also packed with protein, which further reduces the levels of ghrelin – the hormone responsible for reviving hunger and cravings.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt is also an excellent breakfast supplement that aids in weight loss as well. Satisfying and delicious, yogurt is high in protein, reduces hunger and decreases food intake too.

Combine half or 1 cup of Greek yogurt with your favorite fruits, nuts and chia seeds and enjoy a tasty and nutritious breakfast.

4. Oatmeal

Another amazingly nutritious and tasty breakfast option is oatmeal. Oats contain the two most important nutrients that impact weight loss – fiber and protein. What more? Oats are low in calories.

They are great sources of beta-glucan – a fiber that impacts everything, be it your cardiovascular health or immunity. Various studies suggest that beta-glucan can also control blood sugar levels, hence preventing blood sugar crashes and spikes that might drive up your hunger.

5. Nuts

Nuts are another great breakfast food that is rich in protein, healthy fats and fiber. Studies suggest that eating nuts on a daily basis may potentially increase your weight loss progress.

They offer a perfect balance of heart-healthy fats, protein and fiber and are some worthy additions to your diet. However, it is also important to note that nuts are calorie-dense, therefore, they must be taken in moderation to keep the calories from accumulating. You can mix nuts into granola, yogurt or oatmeal to make your breakfast next-level healthy yet delicious.

6. Smoothies

Smoothies are one of the easiest breakfast items you can make every day. Since you can mix all your favorite ingredients, it can be easily customized to fit your taste and other personal preferences.

Adding fruits such as bananas, papayas, and veggies to your smoothies can boost your fiber and protein intake to keep you fuller for longer. You can even add some high-protein nuts, and seeds, or protein powder to your smoothies to fight off your cravings. Just keep in mind that smoothies can turn into a full-fat calorie drink if you overdo unnecessary ingredients.

Takeaway

If you truly want to make a difference when it comes to your weight loss, remember that starting your day with the right breakfast is of utmost importance. Consuming healthy foods in the morning can make it a lot easier to keep cravings and hunger at bay throughout the day. But a weight loss diet isn’t limited only to a healthy breakfast – you need to fill your other meals with nutritious, whole and clean foods as well to achieve optimal weight loss.

