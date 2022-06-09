Oat Milk: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

A great alternative to cow’s milk, oat milk a good choice for people with dairy intolerances, gluten-related disorders, allergies, or those who follow a vegan/ plant-based diet.

It is naturally free of nuts, lactose and soy, and is made from certified gluten-free oats. Oat milk has no saturated fats, more protein than other milk options, offers a good dose of Vitamin B, and adds a large quantity of fiber to your diet.

Here we take a quick look at some key nutritional facts about oat milk.

Oat Milk Nutritional Facts:

1 cup of gluten-free oat milk contains the following:

Calories – 90

Total fat – 1.5 g

Saturated fat – 0 g

Cholesterol – 0 mg

Sodium – 190 mg

Carbohydrate – 17 g

Total sugar – 6 g

Dietary fiber – 2 g

Protein – 3 g

Calcium – 2%

Potassium – 2%

Iron – 2%

Health Benefits of Oat Milk:

Some key benefits of oat milk can be listed as follows:

1) Free from lactose, nuts and soy, therefore Vegan

Oat milk is a good option for people with dietary restrictions, as it contains only oats and water. It is completely vegan and has no lactose, soy or nuts. But before you buy just any oat milk from the store, check the product’s label to make sure it is made with certified gluten-free oats.

2) Helps lower cholesterol

Several scientific reviews suggest that including oats and oat products in your everyday diet helps lower total and LDL cholesterol levels. Various studies also suggest that consuming oats can help lower chances of cardiovascular illness.

3) Promotes healthy bowel movements

Since oat milk has a higher fiber content than any other regular milk option, it is very effective when it comes to regulating bowel movement. Oat milk can be useful for anyone looking to improve their digestion and reduce chances of constipation, because the fiber in it absorbs all water and promotes healthy digestion.

4) Great for bones and joints

Oat milk is packed with Vitamin D and calcium, both of which have a positive effect on your bones and joints. Calcium is important for healthy and strong bones because it is the primary mineral that is used to form them. However, with time, calcium deficiency may potentially lead to your bones weakening, making them prone to breaks or fractures. Vitamin D, on the other hand, is equally important for your health as it helps absorb calcium from your digestive system.

Several varieties of commercial oat milk also contain a large amount of Vitamin 12, which helps improve bone quality and lowers the risk of osteoporosis: A health condition that leads to porous and brittle bones, particularly in postmenopausal women.

Oat milk has gained immense popularity in recent years and can be found in almost every grocery store and online. But, if you want to ensure its quality, it is best to make it yourself and customize it according to your taste.

How to make oat milk at home?

Oat milk is quite easy to make at home and is comparatively much more reasonable than shop-bought options. Making your own oat milk also allows you to include ingredients and flavors you like and avoid the additives and preservatives that are found in commercial products.

Here’s how you can make your homemade oat milk:

Blend 1 or 2 cups of steel-cut, rolled or gluten-free oats with approximately 4 cups of cold water for 30 to 40 seconds.

Once blended, put cheesecloth over a bottle or jar. Make sure you use a jar with a wide mouth.

Pour the oat mixture over cheesecloth, and separate the oats from the milk by squeezing the cloth.

Squeeze all the remaining liquid into the bottle.

Your oat milk is ready.

If you want to make the milk more flavorful, you may add a little cinnamon or vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, a teaspoon of maple syrup or honey, or a few dates before blending the mixture.

Homemade oat milk can be refrigerated for up to six days.

Possible allergies

While oat milk is advantageous for those who are vegan, lactose intolerant, or suffer from dairy/nut allergies, it is important to be careful while consuming it if you have any type of wheat sensitivity, allergy, or celiac disease. This is because oat milk can react to your condition and lead to various allergy symptoms.

Plus, you should also make sure that the product you are buying contains gluten-free wheat. Though oat milk is gluten-free, many manufacturers process it using the same tool as other wheat products, which might further result in reactions and allergies.

