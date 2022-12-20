Calcium Rich Foods: How Diet Can Build Stronger Bones

Calcium rich foods are crucial for your diet because your bones might be impacted by the food you eat. Calcium is essential for strong bones, and vitamin D facilitates calcium absorption in the body.

Making healthier food choices every day will be made easier for you if you are aware of foods that are high in calcium, vitamin D, and other minerals that are vital for the health of your bones and body.

Poor bone health increases the risk of breaking a bone in a fall later in life and can lead to diseases like rickets and osteoporosis. You may develop strong bones early in life and keep them that way with a healthy, balanced diet.

Calcium Rich Foods to Include in Your Diet

Bones require the right nutrition to preserve their strength and prevent osteoporosis, a disorder that develops when bones lose mineral density and become brittle and susceptible to fracture.

Although calcium is typically associated with healthy bones and teeth, it also plays a crucial part in blood clotting, aids in muscle contraction, and controls regular heartbeat and nerve activity, in addition to being a mineral that is essential for strong bones and teeth.

The body stores about 99% of its calcium in the bones, with the remaining 1% being present in the blood, muscle, and other tissues.

The body attempts to maintain a constant level of calcium in the blood and tissues so that it can carry out these essential everyday tasks.

Here’s a list of calcium rich foods that will help in building stronger bones:

1) Dairy products

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are frequently included in discussions about bone health because they are some of the best calcium rich foods, which is the major vitamin that supports bone strength and structure, according to the NIH.

According to USDA nutrient estimates, a cup of plain nonfat Greek yogurt and a cup of fat-free milk are both great providers of calcium.

2) Nuts

While nuts are calcium rich foods, they also provide magnesium and phosphorus, two other elements crucial to bone health. Magnesium helps the bones absorb calcium and store it there. Phosphorus, on the other hand, is an essential component of bones; in fact, your bones and teeth contain about 85% of all the phosphorus in your body.

There are many different kinds of nuts available, such as walnuts, peanuts, and pecans.

3) Cruciferous vegetables

As if you needed another excuse to consume your vegetables! Leafy green vegetables, also known as cruciferous vegetables, offer a number of elements that promote bone health, including vitamin K and calcium, which, as previously noted, are important for promoting bone health.

Spinach, turnip greens, kale, cabbage, and broccoli are examples of cruciferous vegetables.

4) Canned fish

Among dietitians, canned fish, especially sardines and salmon, is a favorite calcium rich food. Sardines are a top source of phosphorus and a decent source of vitamin D, both of which are necessary for the development of strong bones, muscles, and teeth. They also have one of the highest calcium counts per serving.

5) Soyfoods

We are all aware of how great tofu and other foods containing soy are for getting plant-based protein. Tofu, however, is also a great calcium rich food containing 61 mg of calcium per serving, and many kinds have been fortified with additional calcium to provide even more of the mineral.

Tofu is also a versatile ingredient. You can use it as a substitute for ricotta or add it to a stir-fry. Get a calcium boost first thing in the morning by blending it in a smoothie or using it as a scrambled egg substitute.

Conclusion

Since calcium is not produced by the body, it is important to include calcium rich foods in your diet. Our bodies require vitamin D in order to properly absorb calcium from our diet.

Our bodies will take calcium from the places where it is stored in our bones if we do not consume enough of it to maintain them operating normally. As a result, our bones gradually weaken over time, which increases the risk of osteoporosis, a condition in which bones become extremely brittle.

