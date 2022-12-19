It's always a matter of concern whether vegans get enough protein from their diet. Proteins are essential in the maintenance and repair of tissues.

Amino acids, the building blocks of protein, are required by the body. There are 20 of them, with nine amino acids being essential and must be obtained from the diet. The rest of them can be made inside the body from other molecules.

You need to get all nine essential amino acids, whether you're a non-vegetarian or vegan. In this article, we will list the best foods that can help vegans get enough protein.

Foods That Help Vegans Get Enough Protein

The following foods are rich in plant-based protein and are ideal for vegans. We handpicked the best foods that can help vegans get enough protein in their diet. Here's the list:

1) Tofu

Tofu is a rich source of protein and also provides vitamins and minerals. It's made from soy. Tofu can be firm or soft in texture. It also provides a small amount of dietary fiber. Tofu can help vegans get enough protein when consumed regularly.

A block of hard tofu (approximately 100 grams) contains the following nutrients:

Calories : 181 kcal

: 181 kcal Fat : 11 grams

: 11 grams Sodium : 17.6 mg

: 17.6 mg Carbohydrates : 3.5 grams

: 3.5 grams Fiber : 2.9 grams

: 2.9 grams Protein : 21.8 grams

: 21.8 grams Calcium : 861 mg

: 861 mg Manganese : 1.5 mg

: 1.5 mg Selenium : 21.9 mcg

: 21.9 mcg Iron : 3.4 mcg

: 3.4 mcg Folate: 25 mcg

2) Almond

Almonds are versatile and can be consumed as a healthy snack throughout the day. They can help vegans get enough protein. They're low-carb and keto-friendly, thus aids in fat loss. They can be used to prepare almond flour and almond milk. Almond milk can help vegans get enough protein as well.

The nutritional value per 100 grams of almonds is as follows:

Protein : 21.15 g

: 21.15 g Fat : 49.93 g

: 49.93 g Carbohydrates : 21.55 g

: 21.55 g Fiber : 12.50 g

: 12.50 g Sugar : 4.35 g

: 4.35 g Calcium : 269 mg

: 269 mg Iron : 3.71 mg

: 3.71 mg Magnesium : 270 mg

: 270 mg Phosphorus : 481 mg

: 481 mg Potassium : 733 mg

: 733 mg Vitamin E: 25.63 mg

3) Cashew

Cashews are also among the foods that can help vegans get enough protein. They're tasty and contain several minerals.

The nutritional value of cashews is as follows:

Protein : 18.22 grams

: 18.22 grams Fat : 43.85 grams

: 43.85 grams Carbohydrate : 30.19 grams

: 30.19 grams Fiber : 3.30 grams

: 3.30 grams Sugar : 5.91 grams

: 5.91 grams Calcium : 37 mg

: 37 mg Iron : 6.68 mg

: 6.68 mg Magnesium : 292 mg

: 292 mg Phosphorous : 593 mg

: 593 mg Potassium: 660 mg

Cashews can be an amazing pre-workout snack to consider and are often used to prepare cashew milk, which is a vegan substitute for dairy.

4) Peas

Peas are an amazing source of several nutrients. Including peas can help vegans get enough protein in their diet. They're used in the industrial production of pea protein isolates. Pea protein quality is better than that of other vegetables.

Eighy grams of frozen peas contain:

Calories : 62 kcal

: 62 kcal Fat : 0.2 grams

: 0.2 grams Sodium : 58 mg

: 58 mg Carbohydrates : 11 grams

: 11 grams Fiber : 3.6 grams

: 3.6 grams Sugars : 3.5 grams

: 3.5 grams Protein : 4.1 grams

: 4.1 grams Vitamin K : 19.2 mcg

: 19.2 mcg Zinc: 0.5 mg

5) Quinoa

Quinoa is another healthy food that can help vegans get enough protein. It's rich in dietary fiber and several minerals. It provides a moderate amount of protein, which can help vegans get their fair share of amino acids.

A cup of cooked quinoa contains:

Calories : 222 kcal

: 222 kcal Fat : 4 grams

: 4 grams Sodium : 13 mg

: 13 mg Carbohydrates : 39 grams

: 39 grams Fiber : 5 grams

: 5 grams Sugars : 2 grams

: 2 grams Protein : 8 grams

: 8 grams Magnesium : 118.4 mg

: 118.4 mg Iron : 2.8 mg

: 2.8 mg Folate : 77.7 mcg

: 77.7 mcg Vitamin B6: 0.2 mg

Bottom Line

Vegans need good quality protein from plant-based sources for the maintenance of body tissues and production of other molecules. The aforementioned foods can help vegans get enough protein without worrying about their diet. Vegan protein powders can be included in the diet too.

