6 Health Benefits of Almond Milk

Almond milk is a popular plant-based milk. It's ideal for both vegans and non-vegans.

Almonds are low-carb nuts and can help in weight loss. They're also beneficial for health. In this article, we will discuss the health benefits associated with almonds and the milk produced from them.

Nutritional value of almond milk

Hundred grams of almond milk contains:

Calories: 15 kcal

Carbs: 0.3 grams

Fiber: 0.3 grams

Sugar: 0 grams

Protein: 0.6 grams

Fat: 1.2 grams

Vitamin A

Vitamin E

Vitamin D

Potassium

Calcium

Phosphorus

Health benefits of almond milk

It has a variety of health benefits. It's ideal for vegans and vegetarians and can be consumed on a keto diet as well. Six most important health benefits of almond milk are as follows:

1) Low in carbs and keto-friendly

Hundred grams of unprocessed almond milk contains as low as 0.3 grams of carbs, making it amazing for people struggling with weight loss and blood glucose management.

Almond milk is allowed on the keto diet, paleo diet, and Mediterranean diet. In comparison, milk obtained from dairy animals contains 4.6 grams of carbs (mostly lactose).

However, added sugars in sweetened commercial nut milk can increase the overall carb content as well as calorific value. Unsweetened ones can be beneficial for people suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus.

2) Naturally lactose-free

Plants do not produce lactose, which is a sugar exclusively found in dairy and can cause several intestinal disorders in people with lactose intolerance. Almonds are naturally lactose-free, so their milk can be consumed by lactose-intolerant individuals.

Lactose intolerance affects 65–70% of adults around the world. People grow more intolerant of lactose as they grow. That's due to the inactivation of enzymes required to digest lactose in the gut. Lactose intolerance can cause stomach pain, bloating, and gas and is common in South America, Africa, and Asia.

3) Vegan

Many people choose to avoid dairy due to religious, health, environmental, or lifestyle-related reasons, such as veganism. Almond milk is plant-based, naturally dairy-free, and vegan-friendly.

It has a lower impact on the environment than regular dairy-based milk. The production of almond milk does not involve cruelty to animals.

4) Supports heart health

Naturally occurring beneficial compounds present in almonds may help reduce the risk of several lifestyle diseases, such as heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

A recent study published in the journal Nutrition & Diabetes, which was conducted by the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, showed that plant-based foods are associated with a decrease in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) and total cholesterol levels.

5) Regulates blood sugar level

Almonds do not cause a rise in the levels of blood glucose and insulin. That can help in the reversal of insulin resistance in people suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Insulin resistance is characterized by the inability of the cells to utilize glucose to yield energy. That can lead to damage to the kidneys. Low-carb foods usually help in increasing insulin sensitivity.

6) Rich source of vitamin E

Almonds are excellent sources of vitamin E. Vitamin E (also known as tocopherol) is a powerful antioxidant and is extremely good for health.

Vitamin E can benefit the face as well. There are several health benefits of vitamin E, including its potential anti-cancer properties.

How to make almond milk at home?

Here's an easy and simple procedure to make almond milk from raw almonds at home.

Ingredients

1 cup raw almonds (soaked overnight in cold water)

5 cups water

1 pinch salt

2 whole dates (pitted) for sweetness

1 tsp vanilla extract or 1 vanilla bean scraped

2 tbsps cocoa powder (optional)

Berries (optional)

Instructions

Add the soaked almonds, water, and salt to a high-speed blender, and blend till it's creamy and smooth.

Strain using a cheesecloth over a mixing bowl. Pour the milk slowly.

Hold the corners of the cheesecloth, and lift up. Squeeze till all the liquid is extracted from the remaining pulp.

Discard the pulp, or reuse it in baked goods.

Store the milk in a jar or covered bottle and refrigerate. It can be stored for up to 4-5 days. Shake well before drinking.

Takeaway

While purchasing this milk, one must ensure that the product is unsweetened to reap the best benefits. It can be easily prepared at home and added to any beverage or in baked goods.

