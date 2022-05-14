Vitamin E is made up of 8 mineral compounds with strong antioxidant qualities. It is found in some foods naturally, though you cn even consume it as a supplement. It has a variety of functions in your body, and the deficiency of Vitamin E can lead to muscle weakness, poor eyesight, infections, and other health issues.

The easiest way to ensure a constant supply of Vitamin E to your body is to consume these foods:

Sunflower seeds

Almonds

Hazelnut oil

Pine nuts

Peanuts

Avocado

Rainbow Trout

Mango

Kiwi fruit

7 Reasons why vitamin E is good for your health

Preventing coronary heart disease, supporting immunological function, preventing inflammation, promoting eye health, and lowering cancer risk are just a few of the benefits of Vitamin E. Here are some more ways Vitamin E benefits your body:

1) Slows the aging process of cells

Free radicals in your body are the main culprit for the rapid aging process some people might experience. Chemical reactions in the body produce free radicals, which are reactive chemicals. These harmful radicals can also come from the environment, such as cigarette smoke and pollution. Vitamin E is an antioxidant, saving cells from free radical damage.

2) Reduces the risk of heart diseases

Triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol may raise your risk of cardiovascular disease. Vitamin E neutralizes the threat of these components. Vitamin E-rich meals have been linked to a lower likelihood of coronary heart disease in middle-aged and older men and women. Some research suggests that combining vitamin E with omega-3 supplements can help people lower their LDL and triglyceride levels.

3) Helps in improving immune system response

T cells play a primary role in improving our immune system. Vitamin E helps T cells maintain their vigor and vitality, multiply properly, and communicate with other immunological processes. T cells decrease with age; thus, keeping an adequate supply of this vitamin is critical for a healthy immune system.

4) Improves blood vessel health

Vitamin E supplementation has also been linked to improved blood flow in your arteries. Vitamin E aids blood flow by ensuring that blood does not become too "sticky," preventing the production of "plaques," which adhere to blood vessel walls and obstruct blood flow.

While blood clotting is necessary to prevent bleeding after a cut or accident, it can be dangerous if clots form in your blood arteries and spread to your lungs or heart. This condition can cause significant chest pain, coughing, and breathing difficulties.

5) Prevents skin cancer

Some of the properties of vitamin E can also help prevent skin cancer. It's a proven antioxidant that helps prevent free radical damage, absorbs UV light energy, has significant anti-inflammatory properties, and increases the skin's and veins' ability to act as protective barriers.

According to a 2013 study on mice, animals given Vitamin E supplements were less likely to acquire skin cancer even when exposed to huge amounts of UV radiation. As a result of these findings, some proponents of vitamin E oil and supplements suggest that they can help prevent skin cancer.

6) May treat eczema

Eczema is a kind of skin ailment that causes inflamed, itchy, and rough patches of skin. Blisters are a common symptom of eczema. After some research, it was found that Vitamin E can help with eczema or atopic dermatitis symptoms like dryness, itching, and peeling.

Based on some clinical trials, oral or topical supplementation may help reduce inflammation in persons with eczema and relieve some of the most unpleasant symptoms.

7) Helps alleviate Dysmenorrhea

Menstrual pain, menstrual cramps, and pelvic pain are referred to as Dysmenorrhea. Vitamin E pills consumed a week before and after menstruation can assist with discomfort, anxiety, and cravings. In a 2021 trial, supplementing with a combination of Vitamin E and vitamin C daily for 8 weeks helped women with endometriosis minimize pelvic discomfort and abdominal cramps.

Is a vitamin E supplement required?

A diversified and balanced diet should provide you with the amount of vitamin E your body needs. Don't overdo it if you use vitamin E supplements because it can be dangerous.

Vitamin E supplements in doses of 540mg (800 IU) or less per day are unlikely to cause harm. When consumed more than 1000 mg per day, vitamin E may be harmful. With higher doses, the danger of side effects increases. Nausea, lethargy, headaches, and bleeding are all possible symptoms of Vitamin E toxicity.

Takeaway

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble substance that is essential for good health. It's a potent antioxidant that your body needs for immunological wellness and cellular function. It would be best to track how much Vitamin E you are consuming from your diet.

This vitamin is found in many foods, but it can also be obtained through dietary supplements. However, you do not need to be concerned about your Vitamin E intake because you can obtain enough through your diet.

