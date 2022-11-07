7 Reasons Why Tofu is The Ultimate Vegan Protein Source

Tofu is a popular Japanese food made from curdling soy milk, which is then pressed into a solid block.

It may be firm or soft in texture and can be sliced into different shapes and can be cooked in different ways. Soy is naturally gluten-free and low in calories, which makes it ideal for weight loss.

It contains no cholesterol and is a rich source of non-heme iron and calcium. Soy contains various compounds known as isoflavones, which have different properties.

It's one of the best sources of protein for vegetarians and vegans.

Nutritional facts about tofu

A block of hard tofu (approximately 100 grams) roughly contains the following nutrients:

171 calories

5.34 g of carbohydrate

10 g of fat

13 g of protein

418 mg of calcium

63 of magnesium

3 mg of iron

279 mg of phosphorus

173 mg of potassium

2 mg of zinc

25 micrograms of folate

It also contains very small amounts of thiamin (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), vitamin B-6, choline, manganese, and selenium. Tofu also contain healthy polyunsaturated fats, including omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid.

Health benefits of tofu

Research has linked isoflavones present in tofu to a lower risk of several lifestyle-related diseases. Seven benefits of tofu listed below:

1) Cardiovascular health

The isoflavone compounds are known to reduce levels of 'bad' LDL cholesterol. A high level of LDL is associated with liver and heart disease.

Some studies have indicated that daily consumption of soy products may decrease biomarkers of cardiovascular risk. The FDA recommends 25 grams a day of soy protein for bad cholesterol levels. Soy might also decrease the risk of atherosclerosis and high blood pressure.

2) May prevent certain cancers

A compound known as genistein can prevent the growth of cancer cells. This compound has antioxidant properties.

However, it's not recommended to take high amounts of soy due to its content of phytoestrogens. Genistein is being studied for therapeutic properties . One or two servings per day might help people with cancer.

3) Helps control diabetes

Diabetes is usually associated with the excretion of excess protein by the kidneys. Some studies have indicated that the consumption of soy products like tofu can help kidneys retain protein in the body.

Tofu does not trigger a spike in insulin, so it might be beneficial in the reversal of insulin resistance and diabetes.

4) Promotes bone health

Isoflavones present in soy products can prevent bone loss and increase bone mineral density. That could lead to a decreased risk of osteoporosis. Calcium present in soy can also play a key role in the maintenance of bone density.

5) Reduce mental decline

Isoflavones might be beneficial to the brain. (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

Soy isoflavones present in tofu are linked to better memory function, verbal fluency, and other parameters of cognitive capabilities.

Soy also contains lecithins, which help the body produce phospholipids, namely phosphatidic acid (PA) and phosphatidylserine (PS). These two phospholipid molecules help in the maintenance of neurons and aid in their functions.

6) May help with menopausal symptoms

Tofu contains phytoestrogens, which are plant compounds similar to estrogen hormones in structure.

These compounds might help relieve the symptoms of menopause, during which estrogen levels fluctuate in women. Common symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, anxiety, and sleep problems. Soy has been seen to help reduce the frequency of hot flashes.

7) Reduce depression

Soy might be beneficial in depression. (Image via Unsplash/Nik Shuliahin)

Studies have indicated that soy products can improve mood and help reduce the severity of depression.

Research has been conducted on pregnant women suffering from depression. This aspect is being studied to find out the potential of anti-depressant properties

Takeaway

Several properties of isoflavones, the compound present in soy, are beneficial for human health. However, it has to be kept in mind that phytoestrogen compounds can have side effects impacting fertility and reproductive health.

Soy products in small amounts might be beneficial, but overconsumption is not recommended. People with medical conditions such as thyroid issues must consult a doctor regarding the consumption of soy products.

