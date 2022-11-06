6 best vegan protein powders for women in 2022

Vegan protein powders are a convenient way to add protein to a vegan diet. This year's best vegan protein powders for women provide high-quality, clean, and vegan protein and other added nutrients for better results. These products are widely available in supermarkets, health food stores, and online.

They can be mixed with water and made into a shake. Some of the best vegan protein powders for women are clinically tested and certified by various independent agencies. These are 100% natural, provide energy and help gain lean muscle mass.

How to choose vegan protein powders?

When choosing vegan protein powders, it is essential to check the key ingredients, taste, consistency, and impact on digestion. A good protein powder should mix well in water and produce a creamy shake. It should not cause bloating or gas when taken. It should get digested and absorbed well in the body.

Note : Sportskeeda does not get paid for these reviews. All opinions expressed are those of the author.

1) Orgain - Organic protein + superfoods powder

This product claims to provide combined benefits of protein and superfoods. It contains 21g of organic plant-based protein (from peas, brown rice, and chia seeds), organic dietary fiber, and only 1g of sugar. It also contains 50 superfoods. It is available in various flavors, from creamy chocolate fudge to vanilla beans. Each jar contains 18 servings. The nutritional value of this product is listed below:

170 calories

310 mg of sodium

20 g of carbs

21 g of protein

5 g of dietary fiber

1 g of sugars

5 g of zero-calorie erythritol

Price: $39.99

2) Owyn - 100% plant-based protein powder

This vegan and plant-based product exclude dairy, soy, gluten, eggs, and peanuts. It is also keto-friendly and ideal for both men and women. It has added probiotics, superfoods, greens, peas, chia, and pumpkin seed blend.

This product is allergen-friendly and contains a multi-source plant protein blend that provides 20g of protein per serving. It delivers all nine essential amino acids and naturally sourced BCAAs (Branched Chain Amino Acids) to optimize muscle recovery. Each 2lbs jar contains 28 servings.

The nutritional value per scoop is listed below.

140 calories

3 g of fat

400 mg of sodium

8 g of carbohydrates

20 g of protein

Price: $39.99

3) Sunwarrior - Organic hemp protein powder

This product contains unsweetened, gluten-free, 100% vegan protein, added branched-chain amino acids, dietary fiber, and antioxidants. This product also claims to use 100% recyclable packaging.

This hemp protein powder is highly digestible due to its edestin content. It is safe for those with sensitive stomachs or allergies to dairy. This protein is non-genetically modified and pesticide-free and is made using organic farming practices only.

Each 1-scoop serving contains:

120 calories

3.5 g of fat

0 mg of sodium

8 g of carbohydrates

15 g of protein

Price: $27.97

4) Garden of Life - Dr. Formulated MD fit plant-based protein

This vegan protein powder is made with ancient barley and rice sprouted and combined with fava beans. It is rich in natural dietary fiber and may reduce the risk of heart disease. It contains added probiotics Bacillus subtilis DE111 for gut health and coconut MCTs for energy. This product is Non-GMO, Informed Choice, Kosher, carbon neutral, and Mediterranean diet approved.

Each serving of 2-scoop contains:

200 calories

4 g of fat

140 mg of sodium

29 g of carbohydrates

2 g of sugar

20g of protein

Price: $31.99

5) ALOHA - Organic protein powder

This vegan protein powder is ideal for women and is free of gluten, lactose, and soy. It contains natural coconut sugar as a sweetener. It is non-GMO and low in carbs. The nutritional value per serving is listed below.

130 calories

3 g of fat

0 milligrams (mg) of cholesterol

320 mg of sodium

9 g of carbohydrates

18 g of protein

Price: $32.99

6) Vega - Protein and greens

This vegan protein powder comprises peas, brown rice, and sacha inchi. Sacha inchi protein comes from South America. It has no added sugar and contains stevia as a sweetener. The nutritional value of each serving:

3 g of fat

0 mg of cholesterol

300 mg of sodium

6 g of carbohydrates

20 g of protein

Price: $43.19

Summary

One should read the nutritional labels carefully before purchasing any protein supplement. A balanced diet and the necessary supplements can provide all the nutrients for a healthy body and mind.

