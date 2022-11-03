Protein is extremely important in fitness. If you want to gain muscle or lose weight, it’s essential that you focus on your macronutrients--fat, carbohydrates, and protein.

However, when it comes to consuming protein, you shouldn’t include only protein foods in your diet. Your body only needs a specific amount of protein, and for that, you need to first calculate how much that is.

How Do I Calculate How Much Protein I Need?

Ideally, if your goal is to lose weight and you don’t have muscles yet, you should consume approximately 0.8g of protein per pound of body weight.

Therefore, if your bodyweight is 130lbs, you will consume (130*0.8 =) 104g of protein on a daily basis.

How Much Protein Do You Need To Build Muscles?

When it comes to building muscles, it might be difficult to arrive at a definite number of protein to consume. It depends on your workout schedule, daily routine, and your dietary preferences. However, there is a guide that you can adhere to if your goal is to add mass.

On the other hand, if you have muscles, you need to consume around 1g of protein per pound. Therefore, if you’re 130lbs, you consume 130g of protein everyday.

How Much Protein Should I Be Eating To Lose Weight?

Your weight loss will not be determined by your protein consumption alone. It will be determined via your overall calorie consumption. However, your overall calories should be made up of fat, carbohydrates, and protein.

The protein foods you consume should be approximately 0.8g to 1g of your body weight. Therefore, if you weigh 150lbs, you should have approximately 120g to 150g proteins per day.

1g of protein has four calories. Therefore, if you’re consuming 2000 calories a day as a 150lbs individual, protein foods will make up approximately 400 to 600 calories of it. The remaining 1600 to 1400 calories will get divided between carbohydrates and fat, depending on your diet.

What Are The Signs of Protein Imbalance?

Like everything else, too many protein foods is not good at all. Here are some of the signs of too much protein consumption:

Dehydration Nausea Diarrhoea Headache Irritability

Furthermore, your body will only use the amount of protein it requires. Excess protein is just extra calories and gets stored in the body as fat!

On the other hand, your body will always give you signs if you’re not consuming enough protein. Here are some of the symptoms you should be aware of:

Fatigue Thinning hair Dry skin Brittle nails Weakness

Bottom Line

Ideally, protein can be found in a variety of foods. Meat, of course, has the highest protein content, but foods such as quinoa, lentils, and tofu are excellent choices for protein.

As you get bigger, you may need to supplement your protein consumption with protein powders. This is because the amount of protein you need will increase, but the calories won’t increase as much!

Protein cannot be ignored when you’re on a fitness journey, or even otherwise. It’s extremely an important macronutrient and your body will not be able to become leaner and stronger without protein.

