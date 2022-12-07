Is Greek Yogurt Good for You?

Greek yogurt is a type of probiotic-rich food made by the fermentation of milk. It's versatile and can be consumed with oatmeal, fruits, nuts, and other food items.

Beneficial probiotic bacteria are responsible for the fermentation of yogurt. The species of bacteria may vary in different products.

Yogurt can help reduce the symptoms of IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and ulcerative colitis. Greek yogurt is safe for lactose-intolerant individuals. So, is it really good for you? Read on to find out.

Nutritional Value of Greek Yogurt

One serving (200 grams) of low-fat unsweetened greek yogurt contains:

Calories : 146 kcal

: 146 kcal Protein : 20 grams

: 20 grams Fat : 3.8 grams

: 3.8 grams Carbs : 7.8 grams

: 7.8 grams Vitamin B12 : 43% of the Daily Value (DV)

: 43% of the Daily Value (DV) Riboflavin (B2) : 35% of the DV

: 35% of the DV Pantothenic acid (B5) : 19% of the DV

: 19% of the DV Vitamin A : 20% of the DV

: 20% of the DV Calcium : 18% of the DV

: 18% of the DV Phosphorus : 22% of the DV

: 22% of the DV Potassium : 6% of the DV

: 6% of the DV Zinc : 11% of the DV

: 11% of the DV Selenium: 45% of the DV

This type of yogurt contains more protein than regular yogurt. It's also lower in carb content and is among the high-protein snacks to boost metabolism.

Health Benefits of Greek Yogurt

The nutritional profile of yogurt makes it an amazing food for improving overall health. Here are the proven health benefits of yogurt backed by evidence-based research:

1) Excellent source of protein

Being sourced from milk, yogurt is a rich source of protein. Milk protein is absorbed efficiently in the body, as it contains all the amino acids required for the synthesis of tissues and molecules.

Two hundred grams of the yogurt contains about 20 grams of protein. Protein is required for immune function, tissue repair, muscle gain, and fat loss. High-protein foods can help in weight loss by regulating hunger and reducing cravings. Protein can also boost the overall metabolic rate of the body.

2) Improves bone health

Bone mineral density is regulated by four important minerals: calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and magnesium.

Bones are composed of calcium, whose absorption is enhanced by other minerals. A 12-week study published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism concluded that consumption of Greek yogurt increases bone formation in young, adult men. Similar results were observed in women as well.

3) May improve gut health

Greek yogurt is among the probiotic-rich foods to add to your diet. They primarily contain Lactic acid bacteria (Lactobacillus) and Bifidobacteria.

Probiotic bacteria help in the digestion of food and enhance the absorption of nutrients in the intestines. They also improve bowel movement and reduce the risk of colon and rectal cancer. Research published in the journal Microorganisms has linked the consumption of yogurt with a healthy gut microbiome.

4) May aid in weight loss

Greek yogurt is a low-carb yogurt that's allowed on a keto diet. Low-carb foods do not cause a hike in insulin levels. Stable insulin levels can aid in natural fat loss.

This yogurt may also boost metabolism and suppress unnecessary hunger and cravings. That may prevent consumption of extra calories, aiding indirectly in weight loss.

Greek yogurt also among the five healthy snacks to eat before your workout session.

How to Include Greek Yogurt in Your Diet?

There are several interesting recipes that can be prepared using yogurt. Check out this one below:

Berries and yogurt smoothie

Yogurt goes well with berries, including blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries. Shakes and smoothies can be prepared with peanut butter or almond butter. This recipe is among the best probiotic drinks to keep your gut healthy.

Ingredients:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 tbsp peanut butter or almond butter

2 tsp of honey

Unsweetened almond milk

Ice cubes, a handful

Instructions:

Put the strawberries, yogurt, peanut butter, and honey in the blender.

Blend until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, add more almond milk.

Add the ice cubes, and blend again.

Pour into a smoothie jar, and enjoy.

Undoubtedly, yogurt is among the high-protein foods that are also delicious.

Bottom Line

Considering all the properties and health benefits, it can definitely be concluded that Greek yogurt is a healthy choice to consider. While purchasing yogurt, it's recommended to look for unsweetened ones, as added sugars can be harmful for health.

