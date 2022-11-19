5 Best High-Protein Snacks to Boost Metabolism

High-protein snacks are the best way to increase overall protein intake. Proteins are made up of amino acid chains.

Some amino acids can also be synthesized in the body, while others need to be obtained from the diet. Common foods rich in protein are fish, poultry, red meat, eggs, soy, dairy products, nuts, beans, etc.

What does protein do for you?

Amino acids serve as the building blocks for major structural components of muscle and other tissues in the body.

They're also required to produce hormones, enzymes, and hemoglobin (the oxygen-binding molecule inside red blood cells). Proteins can also be broken down into energy but are not usually preferred as an energy source.

List of High-protein Snacks

The following five high-protein snacks are easy, simple, and versatile and can be cooked in no time. Some of them do not require cooking at all. Let's get started:

1) Scrambled eggs

Eggs are rich in vitamins and minerals. They are among the best foods to boost brain and memory. Egg yolks contain essential fats and good cholesterol.

Scrambled eggs are the best high-protein snack that can easily be prepared. Fresh whole eggs are preferred for better texture. Eggs are ideal for anyone following a keto diet, paleo diet, or carnivore diet.

Ingredients

2-3 large eggs (whole)

1 tsp of milk

Extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Mixed herbs for the garnish

Procedure

Crack the eggs into a bowl. Whisk till they're smooth.

Brush the pan with olive oil.

Cook the eggs slowly. garnish with salt, pepper, and herbs.

2) Whey protein and berries smoothie

Ingredients

1 scoop whey protein powder (flavored or unflavored)

1 tsp of stevia as a sweetener

a pinch of salt

berries (any, seedless)

Procedure

Take the whey in a blender. Add sweetener, and water, and blend well to remove any lumps.

Add the berries to the whey, and blend them using the slow option. Add ice cubes.

Pour into a tall jar, and top with more berries for an amazing high protein snack.

3) Crispy chicken pops

Ingredients

1 lb chicken breast, diced into small pieces

Salt and pepper

2 tbsps of flour for the crispiness

1/2 tbsp (50g) unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

Instructions

Take the small pieces of chicken in a mixing bowl. Sprinkle each side with salt and pepper.

Coat the cut chicken pieces in flour lightly.

Melt butter in a shallow frying pan over medium heat.

Fry the chicken pieces for 2-3 minutes till they turn golden brown.

Add garlic at the end for flavor, not at the start.

Serve the chicken pops on plates. Enjoy the crispy snack with any beverage.

4) Vegan trail mix

Nuts are rich in protein and are ideal for gaining muscle on a vegan diet.

Ingredients

1 cup of almonds, chopped

1 cup of walnuts, chopped

1/2 cup of roasted watermelon seeds

unsweetened coconut flakes

coconut oil

Procedure: Roast all these ingredients. and let them cool. Store in a jar, and enjoy this vegan high-protein snack anytime.

5) Greek yogurt/ plain yogurt

Yogurt is a fermented product made from milk. It's rich in probiotic lactic acid bacteria (Lactobacillus) and bifidobacteria. Greek yogurt contains more nutrients than plain yogurt. It's enjoyed with fruit and berries and needs no cooking.

Why is Protein Important for Snack?

High-protein foods do not cause weight gain and can make a person feel full for longer hours, helping avoid unhealthy foodstuffs.

Are protein snacks good for weight loss?

Including snacks high in protein can control your blood glucose and insulin levels. Stable insulin levels can help with fat loss.

How much protein should you have in a day to lose weight?

The US Dietary Reference Intake guidelines for protein consumption per day recommends the following:

Women aged 19 to 70 years old: 46 grams of protein per day

Men aged 19 to 70 years of age: 56 grams of protein per day

Does protein burn belly fat?

Spot reduction of fat is not possible, but consuming foods rich in protein can help with the reduction of fat throughout the body, including stubborn belly fat.

Bottom Line

Twenty amino acids are required for proper growth and metabolism. Out of them, only 12 are termed non-essential, as they can be synthesized in the body. The remaining ones are called essential.

The requirements of macros need to be calculated for a healthy and balanced diet. Protein snacks can be amazing substitutes for junk food.

