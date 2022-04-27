How To Gain Muscle Quickly on A Vegan Diet?

It is commonly stated that gaining muscle mass when following a vegan diet is tough.

Protein is required to develop muscle, and contrary to popular belief, it is entirely possible to consume enough of it on a vegan diet. Everything from lentils and beans to soy-based cuisine and vegan meat products is a rich source of protein.

Muscle gain is not impossible for vegans if they eat a diversified diet and consume enough plant-based proteins.

How is protein linked to muscle building?

Proteins are necessary for muscle recovery after a strenuous workout. All workouts, strength training, and even intense yoga impose a strain on your muscles, which can lead to cracks. Proteins help these cracks heal faster and help you gain muscle mass.

Protein-rich vegan diet for muscle gain

The next stage is to make sure you're getting enough protein, which is what muscle is made of and without which you won't be able to develop new muscle.

Fortunately, the plant kingdom is rich in protein-foods, so anyone who wants to build size and strength on a plant-based diet needs to educate themselves on which foods are high in protein and incorporate plenty of them in their daily diet.

Here is a list of foods that you can include in your diet if your goal is to gain muscle:

Beans

Beans and legumes are frequently recommended as good choices for muscle build-up. Soy beans, kidney beans, split peas, mung beans, lentils, and chickpeas are all winners, with 20 to 25 grams of protein per 100 grams.

Beans and legumes, in addition to protein, are high in fiber, which helps to reduce visceral fat. After your workout, try some homemade bean burgers or a bowl of steamed edamame as a snack.

Leafy greens

You want your diet to be as nutrient-dense as possible for maximum muscle growth. The highest protein veggies are peas, spinach, kale, and broccoli. Two cups of kale have roughly 4 grams of protein; two cups of mustard greens have 3 grams of protein, and two cups of spinach makes up to 2 grams of protein.

This may not seem like much, but if you include leafy greens in your morning smoothies, eat a salad for lunch, and prepare spinach for supper, you may easily get 15 grams of protein in a single day.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are one of the best [foods] to snack on or add to recipes since they are high in protein, healthy fat, and omega 3. For a protein boost, make chia pudding or sprinkle chia seeds on yogurt. Chia seeds have 60 calories and 3 grams of protein per tablespoon.

Nuts

Nuts are high in protein and make a terrific addition to salads. Did you know that a whole cup of whole almonds has 30 grams of protein and 71 grams of "healthy" fat? You can go nuts for these nuts if you want to gain muscle! Put a little bit of it in everything you can.

Quinoa

Quinoa resembles rice in appearance, and many people prepare it in the same way they would any other grain. This superfood is a complete protein, including all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot create on its own.

One cup of cooked quinoa contains 8 grams of protein. Quinoa is also a good source of carbohydrates that won't leave you exhausted after a long, strenuous workout.

Takeaway

Muscle gain with a vegan lifestyle does not have to be mutually exclusive pursuits. The advantages of a whole-food, vegan diet have been well-documented in the study and by living a plant-based lifestyle, you'll naturally acquire a variety of macro- and micronutrients that your body requires to build muscle and power through strenuous exercise.

Keep the following in mind if you're trying to gain muscle on a vegan diet:

Consume 300-500 calories each day, or 10% more than your usual energy expenditure.

Each day, consumes 1.6-2g proteins per kg of bodyweight.

1-3 hours before training, eat a carbohydrate-rich meal or snack.

Within 2 hours of finishing your workout, eat a protein and carbohydrate-rich lunch.

