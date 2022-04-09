The concept of the vegan diet is becoming more and more recognized nowadays. We’r hearing about it on social media and seeing celebrities sharing their vegan meals on Instagram. It’s no surprise that many of us are asking, “What is the best vegan diet to lose weight?”

These diets exclude meat, poultry, eggs, and dairy products. but how effective is a vegan diet in helping us lose weight — particularly excess belly fat? The short answer is: Yes, a vegan diet can be extremely healthy.

In fact, according to a study conducted in 2013, a high-protein diet, such as the vegan diet, can help you lose weight faster than other diets that restrict calories or fat.

It's not because a vegan diet makes you lose weight in a magical way. If you eat a vegan diet, you'll typically burn more calories than you take. Because you'll be eating a lot of plant-based foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, and beans.

Still don't believe us? Take a look at this video where Whitney English. RD (registered dietetician) shares various studies indicating that a vegan diet is just as effective as any diet, helping you to lose weight.

Best Vegan Diet Plan To Lose Weight

If you decide to go vegan, consider how your diet will alter. It's difficult to stay away from dairy, eggs, and animal-based goods, especially when they're included in your beloved bread and spaghetti. Giving up meat, especially if you're a carnivore, can be a difficult task.

While the notion of following a vegan diet is appealing, the reality of sticking to it may be more difficult than you anticipate. There is no need to commit all at once. Small moves towards a plant-based diet may be more effective.

Here is an example of a vegan diet full day of healthy eating.

Before following this sample diet, it is important to consult with a registered dietician or nutritionist to plan meals as per your needs since this can vary, and again it's bio-individual.

Sample 1

Breakfast

Cashew milk + rolled oats topped with fresh berries, almond butter, unsweetened coconut flakes, chia seeds, cacao nibs, and cinnamon.

For Lunch

A protein salad with tempeh, tofu, chickpeas, hemp seeds, and arugula.

Dinner

Cooked in a slow cooker, Curry is made with sweet potatoes and lentils, served with brown rice and sautéed broccoli.

Snacks or Desert

Peanut butter and cinnamon on apple slices. Non-dairy yogurt is substituted with coconut, almonds, or soy with fresh fruit. Yum!

Sample 2 for those who love to have toasties in their breakfast

Breakfast:

1 sliced apple/pear, 2 slices of Ezekiel toast with almond butter, and coffee with soy milk.

Lunch:

A mixed green salad with cucumber, tomato, carrots, 1/2 cup cooked lentils, 1/4 cup crispy chickpeas, and half an avocado, dressed with oil and vinegar.

Snacks:

Popcorn (popped in oil) or trail mix (nuts, seeds, dried fruit)

Dinner:

Farro, sweet potato, wilted leafy greens, sunflower seeds, and a lemon tahini dressing or brown rice, carrots, bean sprouts, red cabbage, edamame, scallions, and peanuts in a peanut butter soy vinaigrette.

How Vegan Diets are Beneficial?

Vegan diets have a higher fiber content than non-vegan diets.

Fiber is important for weight loss (and overall health) for reasons other than regular bowel movements. It keeps us satisfied and full until our next meal, as well as prevents snacking. A high-fiber diet is therefore crucial for weight loss and maintenance.

Saturated fat is typically lower in vegan diets.

Cutting down on animal products cuts your saturated fat consumption dramatically right away. Diets based on whole foods and plants emphasize a healthy heart and "good" carbohydrates, allowing for a higher consumption of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals than the typical American diet.

Plant-based foods have fewer calories than animal-based foods.

Plants have fewer calories per serving than animal products, so you'll naturally eat fewer calories on a vegan diet. Foods like leafy greens, healthy grains, fruits, and legumes can be just as full as meat, cheese, and eggs while containing far less fat and calories.

Plant-based diets help boost your energy levels.

Because your body has to work harder to metabolize animal products than cereals, nuts, seeds, and beans, this alone may make you feel more energized. Your body thrives on carbs, which are abundant in plant-based foods and diets.

Bottom Line

Before you start a vegan diet to lose weight, think about what the diet really means. If you're looking to lose weight quickly and don't plan on sticking with it, then you may be disappointed when the results don't last.

For a healthy change that you can maintain long-term, focus on plant-based whole foods high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Ultimately, what might make the most sense for your health, weight loss goals, and dietary preferences is a combination of different vegan diet styles.

The main takeaway here is to choose foods from each category above based on your personal needs and lifestyle. Vegan diets can be effective for weight loss and maintenance even if they aren't all strictly whole foods, but starchy carbohydrates should be limited and eaten in combination with other beneficial nutrients.

