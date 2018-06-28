5 Best Foods You Must Consume For A Healthy Diet - Benefits And Nutrients

A sustained approach over time with proper intake of nutrients can make a difference in the long run

“To eat is a necessity, but to eat intelligently is an art,” François de La Rochefoucauld. This is certainly true. Well, it might sound vague but my experience with healthy food has led to a positive change in both my thought process and physical well-being. One suggestion to you all would be to try to include more natural form of foods in your diet.

You need to understand that no food can make you feel healthier and look younger overnight. A sustained approach over time with proper intake of nutrients can make a difference in the long run. Research has shown that cutting down on calories but satisfying your hunger pangs with the right kinds of food really works.

Developing healthy eating habits will directly help you with a better lifestyle. Many of us get confused with the term ‘health eating’. You need not starve or restrict yourself but you just need to incorporate more of natural food in your diet and avoid highly processed and oily food items. Here are the foods that can be a part of your healthy diet.

#5 Milk

Milk is a rich source of calcium

Over decades cow’s milk has been associated with good health. Milk is one of the richest dietary sources of calcium.

Benefits: Milk is good for the bones because it offers a rich source of calcium, a mineral essential for healthy bones and teeth. Cow's milk is a source of potassium, which can enhance vasodilation and reduce blood pressure.

Nutrients: Milk is also fortified with numerous vitamins, including vitamins A and D. It may also contain small amounts of vitamin B2 or riboflavin and large portions of it contain calcium as well.

Quantity to be taken: 250 ml glass of milk every day.

Important Tip: People with lactose intolerance can substitute cow milk with almond or soy milk. (Some of you might not be able to digest the lactose which is the sugar in milk because you do not produce enough of an enzyme known as lactase.