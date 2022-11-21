4 High Protein Foods That Are Also Delicious

Protein foods are the best way to increase your protein intake. Proteins are made up of small molecules known as amino acids.

Some non-essential amino acids can also be synthesized in the body, while others need to be obtained from food sources. Protein foods commonly consumed are fish, poultry, red meat, eggs, soy, dairy products, nuts, beans, etc.

In this article, we will the nutritional value of the best protein foods to include in your diet.

What is Protein?

It's the building block of several cellular molecules and enzymes that play important roles in immunity and other systems of the body. Amino acids also serve as a structural unit of muscle and other tissues.

Protein is required for the maintenance and repair of tissues. It's also required to produce water-soluble hormones and hemoglobin (the molecule which gives the red color to red blood cells). Protein foods are usually not preferred as an energy source.

22 Protein-Rich Foods to Add to Your Diet

Here's a list of protein foods to consider:

beef

pork

chicken

turkey

quail

salmon

herring

trout

tuna

mackerel

eggs

butter

fresh cream

processed cheese

cheddar

goat cheese

cream cheese

mozzarella

almonds

walnuts

pumpkin seeds

pulses

beans

Apart from these foods, protein powder can also be included in the diet. The best protein powders for weight loss often contain whey and other plant-based proteins.

Nutritional Value of Protein-Rich Foods

Here are the detailed nutritional values of the four best protein foods:

1) Egg

Eggs are the best source of bioavailable protein. They can be used to make some of the best high-protein snacks to boost your metabolism. Hundred grams of eggs contain:

Calories : 155 kcal

: 155 kcal Protein : 12.6 grams

: 12.6 grams Carbohydrates : 1.12 grams

: 1.12 grams Fat : 10.6 grams

: 10.6 grams Choline : 294 mg

: 294 mg Vitamin D : 87 IU

: 87 IU Cholesterol: 373 mg

2) Chicken

The amount of calories and protein in chicken breasts is ideal for building muscles. A single chicken breast has the following nutritional value:

Calories : 128

: 128 Fat : 2.7 g

: 2.7 g Sodium : 44 mg

: 44 mg Carbohydrates : 0 g

: 0 g Fiber : 0 g

: 0 g Sugars : 0 g

: 0 g Protein: 26 g

3) Fish

The nutritional value of 100 grams of salmon is:

Calories: 280

280 Fat: 12.5g

12.5g Sodium: 86mg

86mg Carbohydrates: 0g

0g Fiber: 0g

0g Sugars: 0g

0g Protein: 39.2g

4) Cheese

The typical nutritional value of cheddar cheese is mentioned below. Other forms of cheese also have similar values.

Calories : 120 kcal

: 120 kcal Fat : 10 grams

: 10 grams Sodium : 190 mg

: 190 mg Carbohydrates : 0 grams

: 0 grams Fiber : 0 grams

: 0 grams Sugar : 1 gram

: 1 gram Protein : 7 grams

: 7 grams Calcium : 201.6 mg

: 201.6 mg Vitamin A : 95.7 mcg

: 95.7 mcg Vitamin B12: 0.3 mcg

How Much Protein Do You Need?

Protein requirements for different individuals vary according to their age, gender, and physical activities. It also depends on certain physiological conditions, such as pregnancy and lactation.

The calories required by an individual are distributed among the different macronutrients in our diet. For a diet consisting of carbs, fats, and proteins, the energy distribution is as follows:

Proteins : 10–35% of total calories

: 10–35% of total calories Fats : 20–35% of total calories

: 20–35% of total calories Carbs: 45–65% of total calories

Requirements of protein foods are also calculated on the basis of the bodyweight of an individual. The amount of protein required by people of different age groups per day are as follows:

Babies and children

0 – 6 months: 9.1 grams

6 – 12 months: 11.0 grams

1 – 3 years: 13.0 grams

4 – 8 years: 19.0 grams

Males

9 – 13 years: 34.0 grams

14 – 18 years: 52.0 grams

19 – 70 years and older: 56.0 grams

Females

9 – 13 years: 34.0 grams

14 – 70 years and older: 46.0 grams

Pregnant or lactating: 71.0 grams

Takeaway

Proteins, fats, and carbohydrates are the three main macronutrients required by the body.

Protein, fat, and carbohydrates contain 4 kcal, 9 kcal, and 4 kcal of energy per gram respectively. One should carefully calculate all the macros while planning a diet.

FAQ

Which foods are highest in protein?

Meat, eggs, and fish have the highest amounts of protein.

What is the healthiest protein to eat?

Eggs have the highest biological value among protein foods and are considered the best source of protein.

Which vegetable has the most protein?

Edamame contains the highest amount of protein among vegetables.

