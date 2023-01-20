Cheddar cheese is one of the most popular types of cheese in the world, and for good reasons. It tastes amazing, is natural, and offers wonderful health benefits as well. It is a medium-hard, pale yellow colored cheese made from cow’s milk, however, you may also get orange varieties of cheddar in the market.

Cheddar is the most loved cheese throughout the world, and it's most commonly used in cheesy burgers, pizzas, and sandwiches. While cheddar is always considered a satisfying food, the benefits that it offers are worth knowing too.

This article discusses some fun facts about cheddar cheese – its nutritional facts and health advantages along with some other important details.

Nutritional details

1 cubic inch of cheddar consists of:

calories – 69

total fat – 6 grams, saturated fat 3.6 grams

protein – 4 grams

carbohydrate – 0.22 gram

sugar – 0.09 gram

energy (kcal) – 68.51

calcium – 122.57 mg

Cheddar is also a great source of vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin B12, iron (0.12mg), phosphorous (87.04mg), magnesium (4.76 mg), sodium (105.57 mg), potassium (16.66 mg), and folate.

Cheddar cheese is used in sandwiches, pizzas, and burgers. (Photo via Pexels/Önder Örtel)

How to make cheddar cheese?

Cheddar is one of the most natural cheeses available in the market. It is made by separating whey and curd, followed by cheddaring i.e., heating the curd with salt. The whey is then drained and the curd is cut into different sizes of cubes.

Cheddar cheese calories

Here’s a round-up of how many calories cheddar contains:

1 cubic inch – 69 calories

1 slice (28 grams) – 113 calories

100 grams – 402 calories

1 cup of shredded cheddar (113 grams) – 455 calories

1 cup of diced cheddar (132 grams) – 531 calories

1 cup of melted cheddar (244 grams) – 982 calories

Health benefits of cheddar cheese

Beyond the taste bud benefits, there are certain sustainable advantages of consuming cheddar. Some potential benefits include:

Low in lactose

Cheddar cheese is among the aged cheeses that are quite low in lactose, making it suitable for people with lactose intolerance. It’s safe and doesn’t cause any type of bloating, constipation, gas, or unpleasant stomach issues.

Promotes bone strength

Cheddar is rich in calcium, which in return helps to maintain bone strength and health. Consuming enough calcium is important for people of all ages as it helps prevent bone diseases such as osteoporosis and arthritis. Vitamin K in cheddar promotes good bone health as well.

Cheddar promotes strong bones. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Helps lower cholesterol

Even though cheddar contains saturated fat content, consuming it in moderation might help lower your cholesterol levels. Middle-aged people can maintain their cholesterol by eating cheddar, but consumption needs to be in moderation.

Prevents anemia

Cheddar cheese is a wonderful source of vitamin B12, and various studies have shown that a deficiency of this vitamin can lead to health conditions such as headache, fatigue, and anemia as well. B12 is important for the production of RBC. Since vitamin B12 is mostly present in animal products, cheddar can be a great option for vegetarians.

May aid in weight loss

Even though cheese causes weight gain, cheddar can help you maintain a healthy and moderate weight. Since it's loaded with calcium and protein, it increases the feeling of fullness and curbs your appetite. Cheddar helps boost your metabolism too.

Consuming cheddar helps manage weight. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

Cheddar vs American cheese

While cheddar is hard natural cheese, American cheese, on the other hand, is creamy, smooth, and processed. Among the two, cheddar is more flavorful but a bit more expensive because it is aged naturally, and American cheese is more reasonable as it is artificially processed.

Cheddar is loaded with essential vitamins such as vitamin B12, vitamin K, and folate, and American cheese, on the other hand, has more minerals, including potassium, iron, and copper.

While both offer health benefits and are delicious, cheddar is more advantageous as it is made naturally and has a lower amount of trans fat and sodium.

Can you freeze cheddar cheese?

Yes, you can easily freeze cheddar cheese. In fact, compared to other types of cheeses, cheddar freezes much better.

Hard cheeses like cheddar have a lower moisture content and are sturdy enough, which makes them easy to freeze. However, note that freezing can make the texture of the cheddar a bit mealy and crumbly. Plus, it can become difficult to slice.

