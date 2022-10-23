What is Vitamin B12 Deficiency? 5 Best Foods Rich in Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that's essential for red blood cell production, cell metabolism, nerve function, and DNA synthesis.

Compounds with vitamin B12 action are collectively referred to as cobalamins, as vitamin B12 contains the element cobalt. As the body is incapable of making vitamin B12, you need to get it from your diet or from supplements.

Being water-soluble, it can dissolve in water and pass through the bloodstream. In this way, the body retains vitamin B12 stores and can do so for four years. Any extra vitamin B12 is eliminated through the urine.

The average recommended amount of Vitamin B12, measured in micrograms (mcg), varies by age:

Infants up to age 6 months: 0.4 mcg

Babies age 7-12 months: 0.5 mcg

Children age 1-3 years: 0.9 mcg

Kids age 4-8 years: 1.2 mcg

Children age 9-13 years: 1.8 mcg

Teens age 14-18: 2.4 mcg (2.6 mcg per day if pregnant and 2.8 mcg per day if breastfeeding)

Adults: 2.4 mcg (2.6 mcg per day if pregnant and 2.8 mcg per day if breastfeeding)

Vitamin B12 Deficiency : Causes, Signs and Symptoms

Common Causes

While most people in the US consume enough Vitamin B12, developing nations such as India have recorded vitamin B12 deficiency in nearly 47% of the population.

Let's now examine the various causes behind Vitamin B12 deficiency:

Old age

Atrophic gastritis - chronic inflammation and thinning of your stomach lining.

Pernicious anemia - It is a condition where the body cannot absorb enough vitamin B12 in the small intestine, causing a drop in red blood cells.

Diseases of the instestine, such as Crohn's disease, celiac disease, bacterial growth, or parasitic infection

Alcohol abuse / Heavy drinking

Immune system disorders, such as Graves' disease or lupus

Medications - Certain medications can interfere with the absorption of B12, including proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) such as esomeprazole, lansoprazole, omeprazole (Prilosec OTC), pantoprazole, and rabeprazole, H2 Blockers such as cimetidine and famotidine; and certain diabetes medicines such as metformin.

Vegetarian diet

Signs and Symptoms

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause problems including headaches, fatigue and memory issues (Image via Unsplash)

Although mild deficiencies may not cause symptoms, if left untreated, Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to a host of issues, including:

Weakness, tiredness, or lightheadedness

Headaches

Heart palpitations and shortness of breath

Pale / yellow skin

Glossitis - inflamed, red, and painful tongue

Gastrontestinal issues: Constipation, diarrhea, loss of appetite, or gas

Nerve problems like numbness or tingling, muscle cramping, muscle weakness, and problems walking

Vision disturbances

Mental problems like depression, memory loss, or behavioral changes

Erectile dysfunction

Linked to obesity, impacts body fat and metabolism

Foods Rich in Vitamin B12

Foods of animal origin, such as fish, meat, poultry, eggs, and dairy goods, naturally contain vitamin B12. Plant-based sources are relatively low in this vitamin.

On that note, here's a look at five foods that contain vitamin B12:

1) Clam

Clams are an excellent source of Vitamin B12 (Image via Unsplash)

Clams are among the best sources for Vitamin B12. High in protein, low in fat and a good source of iron, they are power-packed foods that can be eaten raw or cooked.

They contain very high concentrations of vitamin B12, with a 3.5-ounce (100 grams) serving of clams containing up to 99 mcg of vitamin B12, which is 4,120% of the Daily Value (DV).

Clams, especially baby clams, are also rich sources of iron, with almost 200% of the Daily Value (DV) in a 3.5-ounce (100 grams) serving. They have also been shown to be a good source of anti-oxidants.

2) Animal Liver

Organ meats are packed with Vitamin B12 (Image via Unsplash)

Organ meats, including liver and kidneys, are rich in various minerals and nutrients. Lamb and beef liver are two important sources that contain very high amounts of vitamin B12.

A 3.5-ounce (100 grams) serving of lamb liver provides an incredible 3,571% of the Daily Value (DV) for vitamin B12. It's also very high in copper, selenium, and vitamin A. Lamb, veal, and beef kidneys are other organ meats high in vitamin B12.

3) Shiitake Mushrooms - Best Vegan Option

Shiitake Mushrroms are rich in cobalamin (Image via Unsplash)

Shiitake mushrooms are edible mushrooms native to East Asia, and are now grown worldwide. Being a rich source of B12,riboflavin, niacin, copper, selenum and magnesium, these are awesome options for vegetarians to supplement their diet.

Shiitake mushrooms can be cooked like any other mushroom and can be either sauted, added to stir-fries, roasted or made into soup.

4) Salmon

Salmon is an superfood rich in B12 and Omega-3 fatty acids (Image via Unsplash)

Salmon is a superfood containing a variety of nutrients such as selenium, omega 3-fatty acids, B vitamins, potassium and anti-oxidants like astaxanthin.

A half fillet (178 grams) of cooked salmon offers around 208% of the DV for vitamin B12. The same serving also provides 4,123 mg of omega-3 fatty acids and 40 grams of protein.

5) Milk and other dairy products

Milk is abundant in B12 and calcium (Image via Unsplash)

Milk and other dairy products, such as yogurt and cheese, are great sources of protein and several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B12, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, Vitamin A and Vitamin D. For people trying to lose weight, it's recommended to stick with low fat or skim milk.

One cup (240 ml) of whole milk provides 46% of the Daily Value(DV) for vitamin B12. One large slice (22 grams) of Swiss cheese contains about 28% of the DV. According to studies, your body absorbs vitamin B12 from milk and dairy products more effectively than from beef, fish, or eggs.

Other foods rich in vitamin B12 include:

Tuna

Fortified Cereal

Sardines

Beef

Fortified Nutritional Yeast

Trout

Eggs

Yoghurt

Pork, Ham

Chicken Breast

Takeaway

It's important to ensure adequate Vitamin B12 intake to ensure proper metabolism and nervous system functioning. Eating the foods mentioned above may significantly enhance your general health, whether you wish to raise your vitamin stores or prevent deficiency.

Poll : 0 votes