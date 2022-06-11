7 Reasons Why Potassium Is Good for You

Potassium is a chemical element found in nature in the form of soft metal, denoted by the symbol K and with the atomic number 19. It exists in the human body in the form of ions that are vital for the functioning of all living cells.

Potassium is classified as an essential mineral that is needed for the normal functioning of all cells. It is available to us through many foods, and also in the form of supplements.

Role of Potassium in the Human Body

Potassium is the third most abundant mineral in the human body and is essential to the working of the body. When it dissolves in water, it produces positively charged ions, and these ions are able to conduct electricity. This function of the mineral is used by the human body to maintain fluid balance, send nerve signals, and regulate muscle contractions.

These are essential functions that are required for basic bodily processes. An increased or decreased level of potassium in the body can affect many crucial functions. Roughly 80% of this mineral is found in muscle cells, while the other 20% in bones, liver and red blood cells.

So, why is potassium good for you?

1) Regulates heart contractions

Potassium is extremely important for a healthy heart, as its movement in and out of cells is essential in maintaining a regular heartbeat. High levels of this mineral can cause the heart to become dilated and flaccid, resulting in a weakening of the heart’s contractions and an abnormal heartbeat.

Similarly, low levels can also affect the heartbeat. If the heart is unable to pump blood effectively to the brain, organs, muscles, and heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) can be fatal in some cases.

Bananas: one of the best known and easily available sources of K (Image from Pexels @Couleu

2) Bone health

There have been reports of a positive link between potassium and good bone health. A diet high in grains and proteinous foods with very little fruit and vegetables makes the body overly acidic. This can lead to the breaking down of bones to release alkali (base). Adding potassium-rich fruits and vegetables to the diet will make the body more alkaline, allowing bones to hold on to their structure.

3) Kidney health

There is some evidence that this mineral can help fight kidney stones. Kidney stones are clumps of material that can be formed in concentrated urine, and they are mostly made of mineral calcium or uric acid.

Having high amounts of potassium in your diet and nutrition may prevent kidney stones from forming. Bananas, cantaloupe, honeydew melon, orange juice and papaya are some fruits that are high in potassium. Foods with medium amounts of potassium include raisins, strawberries, watermelon, peaches and grapefruit.

Potassium supplements may be prescribed by doctors in case of extreme deficiency (Image from Pexels @Pietro Jeng)

4) Regulates fluid balance

Perhaps the second most important function of this mineral is to maintain fluid balance in the body. The human body is made of 60% water. 40% of all the water in the body is found inside the cells and is known as intracellular fluid (ICF). The rest is found in your blood, spinal fluid, and in between cells and is called extracellular fluid (ECF).

The amount of water in ICF and ECF is affected by their concentration of potassium and sodium respectively. If the balance between these fluids is upset due to an imbalance in the levels of sodium and potassium, dehydration can occur, which ultimately affects the heart and kidneys in the long term. The bottom line: maintaining a good fluid balance is essential for optimal health.

5) Regulates muscle contractions

Potassium is directly linked to muscular contractions, as they are regulated by the nervous system i.e. nerve impulses. Both high and low levels of the mineral can affect nerve impulses by altering the voltage of nerve cells.

Since it is responsible for overall muscular function, a diet low in this mineral can contribute to fatigue and digestive troubles.

Avocados are a delicious source of potassium (Image from Pexels @Daria Shevtsova)

6) May help protect against strokes

Stroke kills more than 130,000 Americans every year. The cause of stroke is a lack of blood flow to the brain.

A series of studies in the BMJ showed that reducing the consumption of salt to 3g a day and increasing potassium-rich foods like fruit and vegetables would help prevent strokes by reducing high blood pressure.

Raisins and apricots are a natural and yummy source of K (Image from Pexels @Leohoho)

7) May reduce water retention

Historically, potassium has been used to treat water retention that happens when excess fluids build up inside the body. However, as the mineral is responsible for regulating fluid balance in the body, it can help reduce water retention. It does so by increasing urine production and lowering sodium levels.

