What Are 6 Ways to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy? Diet Tips and Fitness Techniques

Kidneys are fist-sized organs that are placed at the bottom of your rib cage on both sides of the spine. They enable your body to filter and remove waste effectively while creating hormones to keep them functioning properly.

It is important to keep your kidneys healthy to maintain our overall health and well-being. These are amazing organs that help regulate blood pressure and maintain bone health, normal hemoglobin and electrolytes in our bodies.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, over 37 million people in the United States have chronic kidney disease, with only 10% being aware of their condition.

The kidneys remove waste from the blood and create hormones. If left untreated, CKD, a type of renal failure, permits toxins to build up in the body, which can lead to heart disease and stroke. It can potentially advance to end-stage renal disease, which necessitates dialysis or a kidney transplant in order to survive.

Don’t be overwhelmed by this information. Continue reading this piece and you will find ways to keep your kidneys healthy.

Keep a check on your kidneys: 6 ways to keep your kidneys healthy

It is not difficult to keep the kidneys healthy. They are one of the least demanding organs, despite their sophisticated function.

Maintaining kidney function is essential for overall health and well-being. Your body will filter and discharge waste properly and create hormones to assist your body function if your kidneys are healthy.

Here are some guidelines to keep your kidneys in good shape:

1) Drink plenty of water

Drinking eight glasses of water a day isn’t going to magically cure any ailments, but it is a good thing to do because it helps you stay hydrated. Consistent water consumption helps to keep your kidneys healthy.

Water aids in the removal of salt and toxins from the kidneys. It also reduces your chances of developing chronic renal disease.

Aim for 1.5 to 2 liters of water per day. The amount of water you require is mostly determined by your health and lifestyle.

When planning your daily water intake, consider factors like climate, exercise, gender, overall health, and whether you're pregnant or breastfeeding.

People who have had kidney stones in the past should drink extra water to assist in avoiding future stone formation.

2) Eat healthy

Your kidneys process everything you eat and drink, including harmful substances such as fat, salt, and sugar.

A poor diet can contribute to high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and other kidney-damaging disorders over time.

A healthy diet includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, as well as minimally processed meals.

So, rather than overloading our diets with processed foods, eating fresh meals is a way to keep your kidneys healthy.

3) Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can keep your kidneys healthy by lowering blood pressure because it has an anti-inflammatory effect on the body. Strive for workouts that involve large muscle groups, such as swimming or cycling. These workouts might help keep your kidneys in good shape.

Regular exercise benefits your health in more ways than one. It has the potential to reduce the risk of chronic renal disease. It can help lower blood pressure and improve heart health, both of which are crucial in preventing kidney injury.

To receive the benefits of exercise, you don't have to run marathons. Exercises such as walking, running, cycling, and even dancing are beneficial to keep your kidneys healthy.

4) Keep a check on blood sugar level

Kidney damage can occur in people who have diabetes or other disorders that generate high blood sugar.

Your kidneys are forced to work extra hard to filter your blood when your body's cells can't utilize the glucose (sugar) in your blood.

Controlling your blood sugar reduces the danger of damage.

5) Reduce caffeine intake

While coffee has its advantages, too much caffeine can be harmful to your health. Caffeine dehydrates your body by absorbing all of the water, which might lead to kidney stones.

It also reduces the amount of oxalate in your system, which might harm your kidneys. Avoid consuming excessive amounts of meat and shellfish, as they may contain toxic uric acid that can impair kidney function.

6) Berries and beets on the go!

Berries are high in antioxidants, which assist in reducing the risk of kidney disease. Blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all good for your kidneys.

Beetroots, on the other hand, contain betaine, an antioxidant that aids in the elimination of calcium phosphate build-up and raises urine acidity.

Beetroots also contain iron, magnesium, and folate, which aid in blood flow.

Takeaway

The best thing you can do to keep your kidneys healthy is to take care of your body to lower your risk of getting conditions that strain them.

Eat well, exercise often, and keep your weight under control. These healthy habits aren't new, and they're certainly not limited to kidney health. A healthy body starts with healthy kidneys.

