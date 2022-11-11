How to Reduce Blood Sugar Level Immediately?

If you have diabetes of either kind, your doctor has likely discussed your blood sugar level with you. In non-medical terms, your blood sugar level is the amount of glucose present in your blood at any given time.

Blood glucose levels should normally remain within the optimum range for your body to function effectively. If your blood sugar rises too much or falls too low, it could lead to medical complications. A steadily high blood sugar level can result in diabetes.

A typical "fasting" blood glucose level is 99 mg/dL or below when measured first thing in the morning after waking up. A random blood glucose test conducted at any time of day, regardless of when you last ate, should be less than 200 mg/dL.

If you have diabetes, your doctor will go over particular blood glucose targets with you. These objectives can differ depending on a number of things such as your age, the amount of physical work you do, and other factors.

Why is High Blood Sugar Dangerous?

Sometimes, people with diabetes can experience unusually high blood glucose levels. This is extremely dangerous as it can lead to serious conditions like diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

DKA is possible at blood sugar levels as low as 240 mg/dL, but it is far more likely to occur at much higher levels. Nausea or vomiting, fruity-smelling breath, severe thirst, and frequent urine are all symptoms of DKA.

High blood sugar (more than 600 mg/dL) in people with type 2 diabetes can induce hyperglycemic hyperosmolar syndrome (HHS). HHS is potentially lethal and can develop over several days or weeks of persistently high blood sugar levels.

Hence, it is important to keep your blood sugar in check. You should always opt for foods that are less likely to cause sugar spikes.

What are the Best Ways to Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Even if you are disciplined with your food habits, blood sugar spikes can easily happen. There are ways in which you can lower your blood glucose levels immediately. However, you need to consult a doctor before trying these remedies at home. Remember, this is not something that you can take lightly, and your life may depend on it.

Below, we will discuss a few ways in which you can lower blood sugar levels immediately:

1) Take Insulin

Rapid-acting insulin is the quickest way to lower blood glucose. People with type 2 diabetes are generally prescribed insulin intermittently or continuously by their doctors.

People with type 1 diabetes can take a correction dosage through their insulin pump. If you have ever experienced blood sugar level spikes, you should consult with your doctor about an emergency dosage of insulin and keep it handy.

2) Take Missed Medication

If you are on diabetes medication as prescribed by your doctor, and your blood glucose level spikes suddenly, you might have missed your medication.

In this case, you should take your medicine as soon as you realize you have missed it. However, remember to keep an adequate time gap between the dose you take and your next dose. Otherwise, this may cause adverse reactions.

What Foods can Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

When your blood glucose level is high, you can usually eat all of your regular fat, fiber, and protein-rich foods. There is no need to restrict food or eliminate carbohydrates during these times, but it is important to be more aware of what you're eating and to make sure your plate is full of complex carbohydrates and nutrient-rich protein sources.

If you need inspiration for some meals that you can eat the next time your blood glucose is high, check out the following meals:

Lemon glazed salmon with roasted veggies

Low carb burrito bowl

Rainbow salad with chickpea pasta

High protein turkey chili

Healthy baked seafood casserole

What Can I Drink to Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Water is an important part of diabetes management since it aids in the excretion of glucose by the body. As a result, staying hydrated is critical to maintaining appropriate blood sugar levels.

You need more water (or unsweetened fluids) than usual in hyperglycemia to assist your kidneys in draining the excess sugar from your body through urination.

Drinking insufficient water causes dehydration, which forces your body to take water from other sources, such as saliva and tears. Your body will also excrete sugar in your pee, further dehydrating you.

The amount of water that your body needs depends on many factors like age, physical activity, climate of the place where you stay, whether or not you consume any fluid retaining medicines, and others. Consult your doctor to find out the exact amount of water your body needs.

How Long Does it Take for Blood Sugar to go Down?

The time taken for blood glucose levels to drop is dependent on the course of treatment you have adopted. Fast-acting insulin can bring blood levels back to normal in 10-15 minutes, whereas if you take your meds, they may take up to an hour to show effectiveness.

Drinking a large glass of water and going for a walk are easy and effective ways to bring your blood glucose down (in cases of sugar spike as well as normally). However, you should consult a doctor before adopting any of the above mentioned methods, as in some extreme cases, going for a walk or exercising may exacerbate the condition.

