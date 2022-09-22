6 Best Nutrients That Can Improve Your Mental Health

The gastrointestinal system is the main 'portal' for taking in and processing nutrients, but it also serves as a communication center and disease fighter. From boosting the nervous and immune system to promoting mental health and digestive functions, a healthy gut plays a pivotal role in your overall well-being.

The most common nutritional deficiencies seen in people with mental health disorders are Omega 3 fatty acids, B vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that are precursors to neurotransmitters. These nutrients are richly found in salmon, dark leafy vegetables, and pastured eggs.

Which Nutrients Can Enhance Mental Health?

If you are feeling low or anxious, or are going through any other mental health concerns, incorporating healthy nutrients can help with better brain health or even anxiety.

On that note, here are six nutrients that can enhance mental health:

1) Omega 3

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for preserving healthy brain structure and function as well as for controlling important elements of the body's inflammatory system. Symptoms of depression, bipolar depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder may be reduced by taking omega-3 supplements. Additionally, evidence shows that these supplements might aid in avoiding psychosis.

Although nuts, peanuts, and oysters contain omega-3 fatty acids, oily fish like sardines, salmon (particularly king salmon), anchovies, and mackerel have the highest concentrations. Larger fish such as mackerel should be ingested in moderation due to their greater mercury levels.

2) Vitamin B

Gut health is important for mental health. (Image via Freepik/vector)

If you want a nutrient that's good for your mental health and vitality, the vitamin B family is the ideal choice.

Almost all kinds of vitamin B improve mental health. It has been discovered that this vitamin family can help us with chronic pain, weariness, irritability, lack of coordination, memory loss, and chronic discomfort.

Above all, if you are seeking a vitamin that helps with depression, B-vitamins are the best option, as they have been shown to ease its symptoms. By including the following foods in your diet, you can increase your intake of vitamin B: Dark green vegetables (broccoli, spinach), meat (red meat, chicken, fish), seeds and nuts (almonds, sunflower seeds), fruits (citrus fruits, bananas, avocados), milk and cheese.

3) Zinc and Magnesium

You don't need to take medicines, but take fresh food. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Minerals play crucial roles in chemical reactions and brain function, particularly zinc, magnesium, and iron.

They are also crucial for promoting healthy immunological functions. Deficiency has been associated with an increase in depression symptoms. There's growing evidence that zinc supplementation, usually in conjunction with antidepressants, can improve mood.

Additionally, numerous brain chemical processes require magnesium, and nutrient deficiencies have been associated with depression and anxiety symptoms. A lack of iron is linked to anxiety and depression symptoms, as well as developmental issues, as iron is involved in many neurological processes. That's partly because of how it moves oxygen to the brain.

5) Vitamin D

For a healthy lifestyle incorporate as many nutrients. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Vitamin D is often known as the 'sunshine vitamin', as the body can produce it through exposure to sunlight. To achieve your daily requirements, you should also acquire Vitamin D from your diet.

Although this nutrient is well known for its role in supporting the development of strong, healthy bones, it also has an impact on mental well-being. According to studies, mental health problems like depression, mood disorders, and premenstrual mood symptoms are frequently linked with low vitamin D levels.

In some cases, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a form of depression that's more common in the fall and winter when people are less exposed to sunlight, may be linked to low Vitamin D levels.

6) Microbiotics

According to research, there's a link between gut bacteria and brain health, which may affect mental health. When the gut microbiota is not in its ideal state, it can cause inflammatory reactions that may impede the nervous system and brain function.

A diet high in foods that support healthy bacteria and lower dangerous microbial species supports a balanced microfloral environment. Consuming fermented foods like tempeh, sauerkraut, kefir, and yogurt as well as pectin-rich foods like fruit skin can stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Takeaway

While focusing on a nutrient-rich diet and healthy meals is important, it's also essential to take care of your digestion.

The intake of nutrients and metabolism are the deciding factors in physical and mental health. With the help of a general physician and mental health professional, you can find a dietary plan that works best for you.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

