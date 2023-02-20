Types of Mood Disorders & Treatment

Mood disorders have become much more prevalent than ever. Given the current world circumstances, especially post COVID-19, the distress continues to rise. As the name suggests, the primary indication of mood disorders is dysregulation in mood and affect. While more adults are diagnosed with mood disorders, it's also a diagnosable condition in children and geriartic population.

Anyone can experience occasional sadness or depression. However, unlike regular feelings of sadness, mood disorders are more powerful and challenging to control.

A parent with a mood disorder increases the likelihood of a child, teen, or adult of developing one themselves. However, stressful situations and life events might reveal or exacerbate depressing or gloomy sentiments, making controlling emotions more difficult.

Any mental health disorder creates dysfunction in everyday life. (Image via Pexels/ Jakayla)

Types of Mood Disorders

What are the various types of mood disorders? (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Mood disorders are a constellation of disorders with unique symptoms. While there are similarities in each type, the nature and scope of each disorder differs. Here are the most common types of mood disorders:

1) Bipolar Disorder

Manic and depressive episodes alternate during episodes of bipolar disorder, commonly known as manic depression.

The patient experiences tremendous happiness, elevated mood, and high levels of energy during a manic episode. The patient exhibits extremely low moods and acts as if there's no chance for life during a depressive episode.

There are four forms of bipolar disorder:

Bipolar 1

A person with bipolar I disorder experiences manic episodes that last a week or longer and may or may not also have depressive symptoms. Patients may need to be hospitalized if their manic symptoms are too bad. A person's symptoms of depression can persist for more than two weeks.

Bipolar II

Bipolar II Mania in bipolar II is typically less severe than in bipolar I. (hypomania). The manic phase can come before or after a longer-lasting depressive episode.

Cyclothymic disorder

Also known as cyclothymia, it's a type of mood disorder in which a person goes through a succession of highs and lows unrelated to their daily activities. Although it can still significantly affect a person's life, cyclothymic illness is regarded to be a lesser form of bipolar disorder.

These symptoms make it difficult to perform daily tasks effectively due to abrupt and severe mood swings. Mania and depression in an adult patient must last for two years to be diagnosed.

Other types

A person is labeled as having type IV or other bipolar disorder if their symptoms do not fit into any of the previous categories. This type of bipolar disorder may be influenced by elements like drugs, alcohol, or underlying medical issues.

2) Major Depressive Disorder

MDD is one of the most common mental health illnesses. (Image via Pexels/Mariana)

Severe and protracted low mood, extreme sadness, anger, or a sense of dread are the most common symptoms of major depressive disorder. A person with severe depression may also find it difficult to enjoy activities that are typically enjoyable.

Severe depression is more than just having a poor day, nasty mood, or briefly feeling hopeless. Major depressive disorder symptoms are said to persist for at least two weeks, but they frequently stay considerably longer.

3) Dysthymia

A mild form of depression that lasts for a long time — at least two years for adults and one year for children and adolescents — is known as dysthymia, sometimes known as persistent depressive disorder.

Those with PDD suffer mild episodes that continue considerably longer than those with major depressive disorder, in which a person has severe episodes that come and go.

4) Substance-Induced Depression

Sometimes depression can also result of a side effect of substance abuse. (Image via Pexels/Jessica)

An ailment known as substance-induced mood disorder (also known as opioid-induced depressive disorder) arises when a person experiences persistent depression symptoms after using a substance (like an opioid), cutting back on their dosage, or going through withdrawal.

Are Mood Disorders Treatable?

When given the right care, people with mood disorders can live stable, successful, and healthy lives. Therapy choices could be:

1) Medical intervention

Studies have indicated that antidepressants and mood stabilizers, especially when combined with psychotherapy, are extremely useful in the treatment of depression and bipolar disorder.

2) Psychotherapy

With right medication and right help, most mood disorders are manageable. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

Cognitive behavioral treatment and interpersonal therapy are frequent components of psychotherapy.

With the development of interpersonal connection skills, the identification of triggers, and development of avoidance strategies, this type of treatment seeks to alter the person's distorted ideas of themselves and the world around them.

3) Family therapy

Therapy and treatment depend on the support of the family. The therapeutic process might be aided by including family members and assisting them in comprehending what the affected person is going through.

4) Additional Therapies

Other methods include transcranial magnetic stimulation and electroconvulsive treatment. These treatments are generally used if therapy and medication doesn't show any results.

There are no current ways to stop the prevalence of mood disorders. Researchers continue to identify the causes and treatments for these conditions.

Nevertheless, prompt detection and care can lessen the intensity of symptoms, promote healthy growth and development, and enhance the quality of life for those who suffer from mood disorders.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

