5 Types of Therapy For Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder, formerly known as manic depression, is a mental illness characterized by extreme mood changes that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression).

Individuals may feel sad or hopeless when they're depressed, and they may lose interest or enjoyment in most things. Sleep, energy, activity, judgment, behavior and the ability to think clearly can all be affected by mood swings.

Mood swings can occur randomly throughout the year. While most people encounter some emotional symptoms in between episodes, some do not. Although bipolar disorder is a chronic illness, you can control mood swings and other symptoms.

Bipolar disorder and related disorders

Here are a few:

Mania or hypomania

Mania as well as depression, may accompany bipolar disorder. The symptoms can cause significant anxiety and complexity in daily life by causing abrupt mood swings and behavior.

Bipolar I disorder

People who have experienced at least one manic episode, may or may not have experienced acute psychotic or major severe depression.

Mania

It causes a break from reality in some people (psychosis).

Bipolar II

It's a mood disorder. Some people may have one depressive episode at most but no manic episodes. Others may have at least one major depressive episode and one hypomanic episode but no manic episodes.

Cyclothymic disorder

It's a type of cyclic disorder. It can afflict people with at least two years of many periods of hypomania symptoms and intervals of symptoms of depression (or one year in children and teenagers). It's, however, less severe than major depression.

Bipolar disorder symptoms

Mood swings in bipolar disorder can take place over a period of weeks, months, or even years.

The followings are the symptoms and signs of a manic episode:

Excessive joy, optimism, and excitement.

Sudden and severe mood swings, such as going from happy to angry and hostile.

Restlessness.

Speaking quickly and thinking quickly.

Some folks with bipolar disorder experience milder manic symptoms called manic episodes. When you have hypomania, you may feel very good and be able to accomplish a lot.

The symptoms of bipolar disorder depressive episodes are the same as those of major depression. They are as follows:

Overwhelming sadness.

Fatigue and low energy.

Lack of motivation.

Sense of hopelessness

Types of Therapy For Bipolar Disorder

1) CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy)

CBT is a popular treatment for bipolar disorder. It entails reorganizing your thoughts and behaviors to achieve better results in life. CBT teaches you how to be mindful of your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that may be causing inappropriate or negative reactions.

One effective strategy used in this type of bipolar disorder therapy is role-playing, which prepares you to interact with people who may be difficult or problematic. Cognitive behavioral therapy frequently includes techniques for calming the mind and soothing the body, such as:

Meditation for mindfulness

Yoga

Spending time outside in nature

Having fun with creative outlets such as music, poetry, art, and dance

2) Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

DBT is a cognitive behavioral therapy subtype. It was initially designed to help people suffering from a borderline personality disorder (BPD) and those who were suicidal.

This pathophysiologic modular treatment protocol is now the gold standard for treating a variety of conditions. They include eating disorders, PTSD, severe depression, drug abuse, and bipolar disorder.

Dialectical behavioral therapy comprises four major components:

Mindfulness

Tolerance for adversity

Emotional control

Interpersonal efficiency

3) Family-Focused Therapy (FFT)

It teaches family members to recognize the signs of both depression and mania. The therapist works with families to improve group communication skills in addition to raising awareness and education.

The goal is to improve family trust, increase open communication, and make everyone feel like they're part of the same team. That eventually allows everyone to identify manic or depressive symptoms more easily and earlier.

A proactive approach like FFT can frequently prevent or reduce the severity of a manic or depressive episode.

4) Interpersonal and Social Rhythms (IPSRT)

IPSRT therapy for this disorder is typically used as an adjunct therapy, employing specific techniques to improve strain management abilities, reduce social rhythm disruption, and improve medication compliance.

You learn new skills to help prevent future episodes of mania or depression, or to reduce the frequency and severity of mood episodes when they do occur. Interpersonal and social percussion therapy can also aid in understanding your triggers. Triggers can sometimes revolve around routine habits such as the foods you eat, how active you are, and the quality of sleep.

5) Psychoeducation in a group

Numerous people with bipolar disorder find it beneficial to get together with others who have the condition.

Most therapies promote group psychoeducation. It focuses on improving your ability to remain mindful and aware of one's thoughts and feelings in any situation so that you can behave appropriately.

What's the outlook for bipolar disorder?

The disorder has a poor prognosis unless it is properly treated. (Photo: Unsplash/Priscilla Du Preez)

The disorder has a poor prognosis unless it's properly treated. Many people with bipolar disorder can live productive and fulfilling lives if they receive appropriate treatment.

This disorder reduces one's expected life span by about nine years, and one in every five people with this disorder commits suicide. An estimated 60% of people with bipolar disorder are addicted to drugs or alcohol. That's why it's critical to seek medical attention and remain committed to the treatment of this disorder.

Medication used on a regular and ongoing basis can help reduce episodes of mania and depression.

