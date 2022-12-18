With growing awareness, substance abuse therapy has become popular, and people have become more forthcoming.

As there're many types of substance use disorders, it can be difficult to know where to turn to. Substance use disorder is dangerous, but does not imply that everyone who consumes alcohol or other drugs has a problem.

If drug usage becomes problematic, life can get completely destroyed. There're several options for getting assistance when a substance becomes too much. Although getting aid is crucial, the ability to accept help is what matters most. It might even be risky to stop the problem of drug use on your own.

Types of Substance Abuse Therapy

Probably the most renowned therapy for substance use disorder is cognitive behavior therapy. Remember that the effect of an intervention is clearly seen when a person voluntarily comes into therapy, and they see their problem as interfering with their life.

CBT for substance use disorders directly tackles use and abuse behaviors. It first teaches techniques for controlling cravings for alcohol or other drugs. People in therapy learn to recognize and control their triggers, such as other people, places, or thoughts that make them want to use.

Secondly, it imparts knowledge on how to abstain from drugs. Thirdly, it imparts knowledge on how to deal with issues brought on by substance abuse, such as how to control your emotions, find solutions to issues, and strengthen your social network. It takes around 12 sessions to start working.

You may have come across 12-step programmes. Alcohol and drug misuse can be treated with 12-step facilitation treatments. It's a type of group treatment that acknowledges that addiction can have many detrimental effects, some of which can be social, emotional, spiritual, and physical.

This kind of therapy starts with acceptance, progresses to submission to a higher power, and finally moves on to participation in regular group meetings. Group meetings are used in popular programmes like Alcoholics Anonymous for discussion and support among members.

For patients who find it difficult to control their emotions and have suicidal or self-destructive thoughts, dialectical behavior therapy is beneficial. That helps patients get over uncomfortable ideas, feelings, or behaviors.

Yoga and other relaxation practices are used in DBT to help patients become more conscious of their thoughts and emotions. They gain the ability to cope with self-destructive ideas and cravings by learning techniques like controlled breathing and muscle relaxation. The objective is to promote healthy change and lessen the frequency and intensity of self-harming behavior.

When used in conjunction with behavioral therapy, medication can be crucial to recovery. There're several drugs that can help with cravings, mood, and addictive behaviors. For instance, the FDA recently approved lofexidine to help patients undergoing treatment for opioid addiction by lowering cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Methods Used in Substance Abuse Therapy

In and out of therapy, mental health professionals may also recommend the following alternative methods to address substance abuse:

1) Yoga

Yoga is a form of exercise that places a focus on controlled breathing and body positions to enhance physical stamina, mental clarity, and tranquility.

A clinical study, including yoga and mindfulness, found that the practices can be valuable additions to the prevention and treatment of addiction. According to a meta-analysis of studies on meditation, the practice can lower stress, anxiety, smoking, drinking, and drug misuse.

2) Art Therapy

During art therapy, substance abuse patients might express themselves by making drawings, paintings, sculptures, or art journals.

Additionally, patients can paint under stressful conditions using the stress painting technique.

Incident drawings can be done by patients to depict events that occurred while abusing drugs. That's especially important for patients who may not be comfortable expressing everything verbally.

3) Motivational Interviewing

Long-term recovery from substance abuse disorder requires self-motivation, which many people find challenging in the early stages of treatment.

Self-motivation is crucial to maintaining sobriety. The motivational interviewing technique comprises guiding individuals towards discovering their inner resolve and driving them to work on themselves to improve their life.

Finding one's reasons and objectives for abstinence is a journey of self-exploration that reveals inner strengths and fosters self-worth.

Takeaway

Substance abuse is not a dead end. You can choose the substance abuse therapy that best suits your needs. Treatment for it is not universal.

Your needs may dictate different treatments. Depending on the substance abuse, the degree of care you require, your mental health requirements, or the cost of your medical options, you can select the treatment that could be most effective for you.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

