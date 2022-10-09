5 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises to Lead a Healthy Lifestyle

Due to the integral benefits offered by yoga poses and exercises for a healthy lifestyle, they have become quite prevalent in the fitness industry. Both the younger and older generations alike have taken a liking to this ancient practice and form of workout in order to remain fit and healthy.

The advantages provided by yoga poses and exercises go beyond merely improving physical fitness. They provide mental as well as spiritual benefits to the individuals who practice yoga regularly.

Here, we have curated a list of the five best and most effective yoga poses that can be incorporated into one's daily routine to develop a healthy lifestyle.

Best Yoga Poses and Exercises for a Healthy Lifestyle

1. Thunderbolt Pose or Bajrasana

Thunderbolt poses are amongst the basic yoga poses that will enhance the overall fitness of the body. It will help in stimulating your digestive process as well as strengthening the muscles of your legs and back.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in the seated position on the ground before assuming the kneeling position by bending your knees and bringing your lower legs to the back.

In this position, your hips should be stacked just over your feet.

Make sure that your back is erect and chest lifted throughout the movement.

Position your hands right over your thighs and keep looking forward with your head straight.

Relax all your muscles and breathe deeply.

2. Half Spinal Pose or Ardha Matsyendrasana

The twisting movement of the half spinal pose will help in strengthening your back and enhancing your spinal health. This yoga pose will also help in enhancing the overall posture of the body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming a seated position on the ground with your back erect and legs outstretched in front of you.

Bend your right leg and bring your right foot to touch the left side of your butt.

Your left leg should be positioned on the outside of your right knee.

Make sure to keep your spine erect throughout the movement.

Next, rotate your body and bring it to your left side.

Hold for a few moments before releasing, and alternate sides and repeat.

3. Skull Cleansing Yoga Exercise or Kapalabhati

This is also amongst one of the most simple and effective yoga poses which aids in significantly boosting blood circulation in the body along with improving movement of oxygen. This exercise will also help you to get glowing skin.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming a comfortable sitting position on the ground with your palms positioned on your knees.

Make sure that your shoulders, neck, and spine are in complete alignment.

Next, inhale deeply and expand your abdomen.

Breathe out with force in your strokes and contraction of the abdomen.

During the breath-out process, your abdomen muscles should make movements similar to flapping for about as many strokes as you can.

Breathe normally and let your body relax after one round. Repeat.

4. Cat Cow Pose or Bitilasana

Cat Cow Poses help you lead a healthy lifestyle by offering a multitude of benefits, including completely stretching and strengthening your posterior chain, relieving stress, and improving balance.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the tabletop position on the floor.

Keep your palms just under your shoulders and your knees just underneath your hips with your back completely straight and head positioned into a neutral stance.

Next, raise your chest upwards and curve your lower back effectively.

Keep looking straight with your head towards the ceiling.

Next, arch your spine with your abdomen in and your head and pelvis down towards the floor. Repeat.

5. Downward Facing Dog or Adho Mukho Shavasana

This is also amongst the most effective yoga poses that will help in stimulating blood flow throughout the body and improving overall posture. Downward facing dog will also help in strengthening your upper body and stretching your lower body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the tabletop position on the floor with your back straight and gaze down.

Lift your hips towards the ceiling while in the process completely straightening both your arms and legs.

In this position, your body should almost create a sharp V and hold for a few moments before releasing.

Make sure that the palms and soles of your feet remain pressed onto the ground before you slowly release.

Bottom Line

The yoga poses listed above are some of the best and most effective ways to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Some of the benefits that these yoga poses and exercises offer include improving flexibility, increasing strength, toning muscles, stimulating inner organs, flushing toxins out of the body, relieving tight muscles, and reducing tension.

Additionally, these yoga poses also involve simple twisting and bending movements. Therefore, they can easily be included in the workout routines of beginners.

