6 Chair Yoga Poses That Are Great for Stress and Posture

Chair yoga poses are learned to be modified versions of yoga poses that can be easily done while sitting on a chair. It is useful for everyone, from those who are unable to stand due to a medical condition to those who want to stretch quickly while at work.

With a few modifications here and there, the foundation of the body mechanics of chair yoga poses tends to remain more or less similar. The target audience for chair yoga poses generally includes office workers, senior citizens, and people suffering from neurological complications.

We have curated a list of the six best chair yoga poses that are great for reducing stress and enhancing the posture of the body.

Chair Yoga Poses Which Are Great for Stress and Posture

1. Eagle Arms

Eagle arms is one of the best chair yoga poses to enhance posture because it helps to counteract slouching while also releasing tension and tightness in the shoulders.

How to do it?

Start by sitting on a chair with a straight spine and your left thigh crossed over your right thigh. Try to wrap your left ankle around the shins of the right side. Bring your arms to the center in front of your chest and cross your right arm over the left one at the elbow. Try to touch both the palms of one another. Hold for a few moments before releasing.

2. Cat Cow Stretch

Cat Cow Stretch is a popular and dynamic chair yoga pose that will stretch your back, chest, and neck, releasing stress and tension from your muscles. This chair yoga pose will also help to strengthen your muscles while improving your overall flexibility.

How to do it?

Begin by sitting in an elongated position on the chair, feet pressed to the floor, spine long. Place your hands on the tops of your thighs, at the sides. Roll your shoulders back and arch your spine to assume the cow position. Bring your chin to your chest, round your spine, and bring your head and shoulders forward to form a cat position. Alternate between the cat and cow positions.

3. Chair Forward Bend

Chair forward bends help to improve posture and relieve stress by stretching the muscles of your posterior chain and releasing muscle tension. Beginners can easily perform this forward fold movement.

How to do it?

Start by sitting in an elongated position on a chair with a straight spine, feet pressed on the floor, and hands on the side of your body. Bring your upper body towards your legs by bending from the waist above, bringing your palms to the floor, and letting your head hang heavy. Assume the center position by raising your body and arms back to the center position. Repeat.

4. Assisted Neck Stretches

Assisted neck stretches helps in alleviating the stress around your neck along with releasing tightness and tension from your body.

How to do it?

Begin by sitting in a chair with an upright back in an elongated position. Position your left hand on the right side of the head from above and gently press on it to twist your neck to the left side by trying to bring your head towards the left shoulder. Repeat on the alternate side.

5. Chair Spinal Twist

Chair spinal twist is a dynamic yoga pose that will help in enhancing the posture and releasing stress from the body through stretching and twisting movement of the body.

How to do it?

Assume a sideway sitting position on the chair while facing the right side. While holding the back of your chair with both hands, rotate your torso to the right. Make sure to keep your spine straight throughout the exercise. Repeat on the alternate side by moving your legs.

6. Chair Relaxation Pose

Chair relaxation pose is one of the easiest chair yoga poses that will help your body relax and rejuvenate. Chair relaxation pose will allow you to think calmly and take a break from the hustle-bustle of work.

How to do it?

Assume an elongated sitting position on the chair, with your hands on your lap and your eyes closed. Close your eyes and breathe deeply to completely relax.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned chair yoga poses are among the best exercises if you want to relieve stress and enhance your body posture.

The general benefits of these chair yoga poses include stretching of muscles, improved posture, increased flexibility, and more. They are time-efficient and can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Stretching of muscles through these yoga poses will also ensure that there is no tension or tightness in the muscles, which can have a negative impact in the long-run.

