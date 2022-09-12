5 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises for Glowing Skin

Practicing yoga regularly can help you achieve healthy and glowing skin, and prevent premature aging.

Exercises increase blood circulation to the face and head area, which helps release endorphins that fight stress and improve mood. Acne can be improved with good posture, breathing exercises, and by increasing water intake.

Best Yoga Poses and Exercises For Glowing Skin

Here's a look at five such poses:

1) Bow Pose

This yoga pose helps detoxify the body and gives you glowing skin. It increases circulation in the face and pelvic region, which in turn helps release tension from the abdomen and strengthens it.

Regular practice of this asana strengthens the reproductive organs and helps alleviate indigestion and constipation.

How to do it?

Lie on the floor on your stomach, with your legs extended and touching each other.

Bend your knees from the knee, keeping them together.

Reach backm and grab your ankles from the outside.

Lift off the floor while keeping your belly button pulled in towards your spine and release.

2) Seated Forward Bend

This yoga pose is a wonderful way to stretch the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings. It relieves lower back stress, which can cause skin conditions, like pimples and acne.

Not only does this pose reduces stress, it also purifies the blood, improves complexion, and reduces the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles. This pose is great for glowing skin.

How to do this pose?

Begin in a sitting position on the floor, with your legs straight ahead.

Bring your feet together, and flex your feet towards you. Inhale, and straighten your spine upward.

Exhale, and lean forward from the hips while maintaining a straight back.

3) Fish Pose

It's one of the backbends that a beginner can also perform. This pose helps improve circulation in the head region, which can lead to fresh and toned skin.

How to do it?

Lie on the mat with your forearms flat, upper arms perpendicular to the floor and chest puffed up.

Roll your shoulders back, and tuck your shoulder blades firmly onto your back.

Press your palms into the mat, and tuck your hands under your butt if that feels like a more stable position.

Lower the crown of your head back till it comes to the floor, opening your throat.

4) Shoulder Stand

This is an intermediate-level yoga pose that can help you feel fresh and healthy. It improves blood circulation to the face and helps you fight conditions like dull skin, acne, and wrinkles.

How to do this pose?

Lie down on your blankets, with your head resting on the floor.

Bend your legs, and place your feet on a block (or against a wall) so that the knees are up in the air.

Hug your upper arms against your body, and scoot your shoulders up.

Draw them as close to the base of your neck as possible.

5) Plough Pose

This yoga pose helps improve blood circulation, which helps with skin health. It also induces a sensation of calmness and puts you in a relaxed state of mind, making it a perfect pose for relaxation.

How to do it?

Begin in the supported shoulderstand/salamba sarvangasana, and lower your legs to the floor.

Alternatively, lie on your back with your upper back on a sturdy folded blanket and head resting on the mat so that the blanket ends in the hollow of your neck.

As you exhale, draw your lower belly into your spine, and firm your back into the floor.

Press through the arms, shoulders, and feet if they are on the floor.

Takeaway

You may not need a strict diet or skin cream to improve your appearance. You may instead focus on mindfulness, taking care of yourself, and spending time in a way that feels good.

Yoga can help you do all of them but so can other activities. Find out what works best for you, and you’re bound to feel better from both inside and outside.

It's important to remember that yoga is not just a beautifying regimen. Rather, it's an ancient system that helps bring about harmony in mind, body, and spirit. So if you're worried about your skin, remember that yoga can help you achieve balance on a deeper level.

