Protein for Weight Loss: Will Protein Help Me Lose Weight?

Protein can play a key role in your weight loss journey. It can provide all the necessary amino acids for muscle repair and maintenance and reduce hunger and cravings.

This macronutrient can boost the overall metabolic rate of the body. Increased metabolism is associated with quicker fat loss.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic Protein truly is the most satiating macronutrient. Targeting protein intake and limiting refined carbs and added fats helps achieve optimal weight and muscle mass. Protein truly is the most satiating macronutrient. Targeting protein intake and limiting refined carbs and added fats helps achieve optimal weight and muscle mass. https://t.co/oRVsABH087

Dr. James Dinicolantonio, cardiovascular research scientist and the author of 'The Obesity Fix', reckons protein-rich should be prioritized for fat loss. Protein is a macronutrient that can bring satiety and aid in fat loss by controlling hunger and cravings. Protein-rich foods can be beneficial for muscle gain as well.

In this article, we will discuss various research studies and their reports regarding the role of protein in fat loss.

What is Protein?

It's the building block of cells, molecules, and enzymes that play important roles in various systems of the body. Protein refers to chains of amino acids, which arranged in different orders form different types of proteins.

Proteins are required for the maintenance and repair of muscles and other tissues. They're also required to synthesize water-soluble hormones and globular proteins such as haemoglobin (the molecule that carries oxygen inside the red blood cells). Any molecule damaged in the body is repaired using new amino acids.

Protein-Rich Foods for Weight Loss

Here's a list of protein-rich foods to consider:

beef

pork

chicken

turkey

quail

salmon

herring

trout

tuna

mackerel

eggs

fresh cream

processed cheese

cheddar

goat cheese

cream cheese

mozzarella

butter

almonds

walnuts

pumpkin seeds

pulses

beans

Whenever fresh sources of amino acids are not available, readymade supplements can also be included in the diet. The best protein powders for weight loss are made from milk and vegan sources like seeds, nuts, grains, and soy. Tofu is the ultimate vegan protein source.

You can check out the number of calories and protein in chicken breasts here.

Balanced Diet for Weight Loss

A regular diet includes the following nutrients:

Carbohydrates, including fiber

High-quality protein

Healthy fats

Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

However, low-carb diets like the keto diet, paleo diet, and carnivore diet restrict the intake of carbs and include more fats.

You can check out the beginner's guide to the keto diet here.

Protein is the most important macronutrient to include in a weight loss diet. It can reduce unnecessary cravings and help with weight loss. Including high-protein snacks to boost metabolism can indirectly aid in fat loss and reduce addiction to junk food.

The requirement of this macronutrient can vary from 1-2.5 grams per kilogram of bodyweight. The exact requirement depends on the intensity of the physical activity of the individual.

You can check out the list of delicious high-protein foods here.

Can Protein-Rich Foods Help Lose Weight?

A research study published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism found that a high-protein diet can be beneficial for weight loss. They also elaborated on the possible mechanisms of weight loss.

Another paper published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition studied the role of protein-rich foods in weight loss and maintenance. The study found that the consumption of protein-rich foods led to a reduction in triglycerides, blood pressure, and waist circumference. The study also indicated that such a diet can reduce cardiometabolic risk factors and obesity-related comorbidities.

A diet full of protein-rich foods can increase the calorie expenditure of the body. That's due to a phenomenon known as the thermic effect. Moreover, protein-rich foods can significantly reduce appetite, as suggested by various studies. That could lead to a lesser overall calorie intake.

A diet rich in protein can reduce the desire for snacking, especially during night time. That was reported by a study published in the Nutrition Journal.

Unnecessary snacking often leads to weight gain. In a protein-rich diet, conscious calorie restrictions are not required, as hunger is diminished, and there isn't any craving for junk food.

Protein does not cause a spike in insulin level, and it can aid in fat loss through natural catabolism. This phenomenon can be beneficial for diabetic people too.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic



Start your morning with a high protein BREAKFAST.



This will STOP you from OVEREATING.



There is a solution to obesity.



High Protein, Lowish Carb, Moderate Fat. If you don’t eat enough PROTEIN you will constantly be hungry.Start your morning with a high protein BREAKFAST.This will STOP you from OVEREATING.There is a solution to obesity.High Protein, Lowish Carb, Moderate Fat. If you don’t eat enough PROTEIN you will constantly be hungry. Start your morning with a high protein BREAKFAST. This will STOP you from OVEREATING. There is a solution to obesity. 👇High Protein, Lowish Carb, Moderate Fat.

Bottom Line

Protein can reduce cravings and hunger. There are enough evidence-based research studies that suggest that protein is beneficial for fat loss.

Experts on obesity and nutrition often recommend a high-protein and low-carb diet. The protein intake needs to be increased gradually and steadily. A ketogenic, paleolithic, and carnivore diet follow the same principle. However, before embarking on a new diet, one should seek advice from a health professional.

