5 Best Protein Powders for Weight Loss in 2022

Protein powder is the easiest way to add protein to any diet. The best protein powders for weight loss provide highly bioavailable protein and other added nutrients for optimal results.

These products are widely available in supermarkets, health food stores, and online. They can be made into a shake when combined with milk or water. The best protein powders for weight loss are clinically tested and certified by various agencies.

They contain 100% naturally sourced protein from milk or plants, provide energy, and help gain lean muscle mass.

Best protein powders for weight loss

It's essential to check the key ingredients, taste, consistency, and effect of the product on digestion.

A good quality product should mix well in water and produce a creamy shake. The best protein powders, which are highly bioavailable, are absorbed well, and do not cause bloating.

Let's have a look at the five best protein powders for weight loss:

Note : Sportskeeda does not get paid for these reviews. All opinions expressed are those of the author.

1) NOW Sports Nutrition - Whey protein isolate

This product contains 100% Whey Protein Isolate, which is a high-quality protein that's bioavailable and easily digested.

The product is NPA A-rated GMP certified. The main ingredients are calcium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, microfiltered whey protein isolate, beta-lactoglobulin, alpha-lactalbumin, immunoglobulins, glycomacro peptides, and sunflower lecithin.

It contains no sugar, salt, starch, yeast, wheat, gluten, corn, egg, or preservatives. As this product is sugar-free, it's ideal for weight loss.

Price: $34.99

2) Garden of Life Sport - Whey protein powder

This protein powder is Truly grass-fed certified, non-GMO project verified, gluten-free, and soy-free.

It's also NSF certified for sports and Informed choice for sports certified. It does not contain added hormones, antibiotics, or sugars. It provides four grams of glutamine and over six grams of branched chain amino acids.

This non-sugar and low-carb formula is ideal for weight loss. It's recommended for both men and women. It's also USDA Organic certified and CarbonFree certified.

Price: $45.59

3) Optimum Nutrition - Gold standard 100% whey protein

It's one of the best-selling whey protein powder and provides 24 grams of high quality whey protein.

The primary source is whey protein isolate, and the secondary source is whey protein concentrate. The whey protein is filtered out using sophisticated filtering technologies. The nutritional value of this product is as follows:

Calories: 130

Protein: 24 g

Carbs: 3 g

Sugar: 1 g

Fiber: 1 g

Fat: 1.5 g

Price: $44.99

4) Dymatize - ISO100 Hydrolysed

Dymatize boasts of an ultra-pure whey protein isolate that contains both filtered whey protein isolate and whey hydrolysate.

Whey hydrolysate is prepared by treating the filtered whey with protease enzymes to break the protein chains into pieces. That makes it absolutely ideal for rapid digestion and absorption.

All sugars, carbs, fats, and lactose are removed, and hence ideal for weight loss and clean gains. It's one of the most popular protein powders for weight loss. The nutritional value of this product is:

Calories: 120

Protein: 25 g

Carbs: 2 g

Sugar: 1 g

Fiber: 1 g

Fat: 2 g

Price: $37.99

5) Owyn - 100% plant-based protein powder

Although whey proteins often take the top position in the supplement industry, there are various plant-based protein powders for weight loss.

The best vegan and vegetarian supplements should not contain any sugar and must be low in carbs. This product is ideal for vegans and is also keto-friendly. Owyn 100% plant-based protein contains added probiotics as well.

This product provides 20 grams of protein per serving. It delivers all nine essential amino acids and naturally sourced BCAAs (Branched Chain Amino Acids) to optimize muscle gain for vegans.

The nutritional value of this product is listed below.

140 calories

3 g of fat

8 g of carbohydrates

20 g of protein

Price: $39.99

Takeaway

When choosing the right protein powder for weight loss, one should read the nutritional label for any added sugars. Products with low amounts of carbs and sugars are ideal.

Whey protein isolates are better than unfiltered whey due to their weight loss properties. Not just supplements, an ideal diet is crucial for weight loss as well. People with pre-existing medical conditions should consult their health professionals before taking any protein supplement, though.

