5 Healthy Snacks to Eat Before Your Workout Session

Nutritious and healthy snacks can boost your performance in the gym. Pre-workout supplements are often expensive and not affordable for many people. This can be solved by preparing easy and healthy snacks that can provide energy for a perfect workout session. While preparing pre-workout meals, it is important to choose the best ingredients that are nutritious.

Working out on an empty stomach can be exhausting. One can feel a lack of energy and strength while working out. This article brings you some of the best healthy snacks to include in your pre-workout meal. Some of these foods can be used to make the best high-protein snacks to boost metabolism.

A study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports revealed that pre-workout meals can affect the glucose and energy levels of our bodies.

In the book WIN, Dr. James Dinicolantonio suggests consuming slow-release carbs for better energy and performance.

Healthy Snacks Recipes

Here are a few recipes to consider for your pre-workout power meal:

1) Eggnogg

Eggs can be used to make a huge variety of healthy snacks. They are rich in protein and contain vitamins and minerals.

Ingredients:

6 egg yolks

6 - 8 tbsps of sugar

2 cups milk

2 cloves

1 inch of cinnamon

1 cup heavy cream or fresh cream

1 tsp of nutmeg

1 tsp of vanilla extract

4 egg whites, optional for more protein

Instructions:

Heat the milk, cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla. Boil for a few minutes.

Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar.

Gradually add the hot mixture to the egg mixture.

Cook the mixture over medium heat until thick.

Stir in the cream and nutmeg. Refrigerate overnight.

2) Banana walnut smoothie

Walnuts are among the foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet. Walnuts can also be used to make other healthy snacks, such as trail mixes and almond bread.

Ingredients:

2 cups almond milk or milk of choice.

1/2 cup walnuts

2 fresh bananas

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Stevia as a sweetener

Fennel extract

4 tbsp of fresh cream

4 drops of vanilla essence

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to the blender and process using the slow option until smooth.

3) High protein omelet

Eggs are rich in vitamins and minerals. They are among the best foods to boost your brain and memory. Egg yolks contain healthy fats and good cholesterol.

Ingredients:

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 small zucchini, chopped

1 jalapeno, chopped

2 slices of bacon

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 tsp cumin powder

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp chili powder

50 grams of butter

50 grams of cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Chop the slices of bacon and the vegetables.

Heat the pan and add bacon.

Sauté the bacon until it's brownish. Season with salt and pepper.

Preheat the pan and grease a little bit with butter.

Add the eggs and spread them on the pan. Reduce the heat to low.

Start lifting the sides inward to fill the pan.

Add cheese to one side.

Add the vegetables.

Fold the omelet and serve hot.

4) Greek yogurt smoothie

Greek yogurt is among the best probiotic-rich foods to include in your diet. It also provides good amounts of zinc, calcium, vitamin B12, potassium, and phosphorus.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole strawberries

1 cup whole blueberries

1 medium ripe banana, peeled

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsps oatmeal

1 tbsp peanut butter or almond butter

2 tsp of honey

Unsweetened almond milk

Ice cubes, a handful

Instructions:

Put the strawberries, banana, Greek yogurt, oatmeal, peanut butter, and honey in the blender.

Blend until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, add a little water or almond milk.

Add the ice cubes and blend again.

Pour into a glass and enjoy.

5) Chia seed pudding

Chia seeds are a low-carb, keto-friendly food and are ideal for preparing healthy snacks. They are rich in dietary fiber and are among the best foods that help with constipation. They are also among the best dietary fiber foods to add to your diet.

Ingredients:

2 tbsps chia seeds

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp stevia as a sweetener

Berries for topping

Instructions:

Add milk and sweetener to the chia seeds in a container and mix well.

Cover the container well, and keep it in the refrigerator overnight.

Top with berries and consume before a workout.

Bottom Line

Preparing easy and healthy snacks before a workout can be cheaper than costly pre-workout supplements. It has to be kept in mind that these snacks must be consumed at least 30 to 40 minutes before a workout. Eating a meal just before a workout can cause stomach discomfort.

Poll : 0 votes