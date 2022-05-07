Stevia: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Stevia is a plant native to South America. It has been used by the Guarani tribe for centuries to sweeten teas and medicinal remedies.

Literally meaning “sweet herb,” the extract of stevia contains no calories and continues to be used in products as an alternative to sugar.

Stevia has been thoroughly researched for over four decades by experts who have determined that it is safe for use in food and beverages.

It has zero calories per serving and can be used to sweeten coffee or tea. It can also be added to oatmeal, yogurt, or baked goods.

What exactly is stevia?

Stevia is a natural sweetener derived from the Stevia rebaudiana plant's leaves. Its sweetness comes from steviol glycoside molecules, which are 250–300 times sweeter than regular sugar.

Stevia leaves are steeped in boiling water, filtered and treated with activated carbon to remove impurities. They are then treated with ion-exchange resin (to remove minerals and metals) and concentrated into a syrup.

The syrup is then dried, ground, and packaged for sale in bags or pouches.

Nutritional facts

A teaspoon of stevia contains the following nutrients, according to the USDA:

Calories: 0

0 Fat: 0g

0g Sodium: 0mg

0mg Carbohydrates: 1g

1g Fiber: 0g

0g Sugars: 0g

0g Protein: 0g

A teaspoon of powdered stevia contains about one gram of carbohydrates. This amount is less than the carbohydrates in regular sugar and will not spike blood sugar levels as much as regular sugar when consumed. Stevia is, therefore, a good sweetener option for those needing to control blood sugar levels.

Stevia is fat-free and a good source of protein. It is not, however, a significant source of micronutrients. You should eat a variety of foods for adequate micronutrient intake.

Health benefits of stevia

Many people with type 2 diabetes prefer stevia because it has no calories or carbohydrates and does not produce an increase in blood sugar levels.

Stevia also has other health benefits. Here are some of them:

1) Helps in blood sugar control

Regulates blood sugar level. (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

One of the most common uses of stevia is as a sweetener for people with diabetes. Stevia doesn't contain calories or raise blood sugar, making it a suitable sugar substitute for people with this condition. It is also believed to have hypoglycemic properties.

When compared to aspartame and artificial sweeteners, stevia may offer superior glucose control. Although research suggests that stevia can help with diabetes management, more research is needed to validate its other benefits.

2) May promote weight loss

Stevia helps in losing weight (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Stevia is a sweet-tasting herb that can be added to foods to sweeten them without adding extra calories. However, research on stevia's effects on weight management has mostly been done in rats and in vitro. This assumption would need further study to be conclusive.

Theoretically, stevia could be helpful as part of a healthy, balanced diet and exercise program.

3) Effective for oral health

Helps in maintaining oral health. (Image via Pexels / Ron Lach)

Stevia has been discovered to interact differently with bacteria in the mouth, lowering acidity and reducing the growth of germs and cavities.

One study looked at the effects of consuming tea sweetened with ordinary sugar, tea sweetened with stevia, and an unsweetened control group on salivary pH.

The pH of the sucrose group was lower, which means more acidic one hour after tea drinking than the stevia group. The findings of this study imply that using stevia to prevent cavities and bacterial development in the mouth may be beneficial.

4) Stevia may help to lower your blood pressure

Regulates blood sugar level. (Image via Pexels/ Photomix Company)

Stevia helps regulate blood pressure in those with hypertension. A study of over 800 people found that stevia helped reduce blood pressure by about 10 points for those with hypertension.

This is similar to the effects of Verapamil, one of the most commonly prescribed blood pressure medications.

Side Effects

While stevia may offer many benefits, it has downsides as well. While it is plant-based and may seem more natural than other no-calorie sweeteners, stevia is highly refined and often contains fillers like maltodextrin. These fillers might harm your gut bacteria.

Stevia is a natural sweetener — about 300 times sweeter than sugar. You can use it to replace sugar in recipes, although it’s so sweet that you’ll need less of it.

Some researchers have found that people who drink or eat artificial sweeteners might crave sugary foods more often, especially if they’re overweight or have diabetes.

Although it may help curb your cravings for sweets, stevia may still cause an insulin release. Just because something is natural doesn’t mean it’s healthy.

Takeaway

Is stevia the next big thing in the sweetener market? It certainly seems to have potential. However, the FDA isn't yet on board with it, saying that more evidence is needed regarding its long-term effects.

Still, if you're looking for a zero-calorie sweetener that's both natural and has a bit of a kick, stevia might be for you.

Be sure to watch out for products that use dextrose or maltodextrin as a substitute sweetener as they contain blood-sugar-spiking processed carbohydrates.

LIVE POLL Q. Sugar or Stevia? I don't mind using sugar It's stevia for me! 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh