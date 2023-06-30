What is Aspartame found in? Carcinogen meaning explored amid latest artificial sweetener bombshell

One of the world's most commonly used artificial sweeteners, Aspartame, has been declared a possible carcinogen, according to the latest report released by a leading global health organization. The artificial sweetener is found across a variety of fizzy drinks and aerated beverages as well as foods, such as chewing gums, that are consumed on a daily basis.

On June 30, media outlet Reuters reported that Aspartame will officially be declared as potentially carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) - the cancer research division of the World Health Organization (WHO).

David 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @matsigh The funny thing about aspartame being a carcinogen is that coca cola already has a completely good zero calorie non-aspartame soda and it’s just… not in the US? The funny thing about aspartame being a carcinogen is that coca cola already has a completely good zero calorie non-aspartame soda and it’s just… not in the US? https://t.co/xjpUpwBHuZ

This decision comes after the IARC's external experts reviewed all evidence available to understand the possible danger. The organization's ruling centers around determining if a substance poses a possible risk, regardless of its consumption levels.

The new report has been based on two insiders familiar with the process. BBC reports that the IARC will make an official announcement about the same on July 14. This comes after the WHO previously warned people against the consumption of artificial sweeteners.

Aspartame, the "potential carcinogen," provides sweetness without calories

Eric @amerix



- Phenylalanine



- Aspartic Acid



- Methanol



These metabolites corrode the stomach, destroy the gut microbiome and burn liver cells.



It is 3 times worse in people with Diabetes & hypertension.



#FoodFriday ASPARTAME: an ingredient in diet soda & Coke Zero is broken into:- Phenylalanine- Aspartic Acid- MethanolThese metabolites corrode the stomach, destroy the gut microbiome and burn liver cells.It is 3 times worse in people with Diabetes & hypertension.

As per National Human Genome Research Institute, a carcinogen is an agent capable of causing cancer. While carcinogens are also present naturally in the environment such as in UV rays and some viruses, some are generated by humans in the form of cigarette smoke and vehicle fumes.

As for Aspartame, the FDA sanctioned the use of this artificial sweetener in foods and beverages in 1981. Healthline reports that this item is one of the most popular non-nutritive sweeteners (NNS) that is used in products marked as sugar-free, zero sugar, diet, and no or low-calorie.

Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Pepsi Max, and 7 Up Free are notable beverages that contain aspartame, but the sweetener is present in approximately 6,000 different food items.

Echelon Report: Business News 🇱🇰🇬🇧🇦🇺 @EchelonReport Artificial sugar replacement aspartame, found in thousands of zero sugar products - like Coke Zero and artificial sweeteners (sugar substititutes) is found to be cancer causing according to WHO Artificial sugar replacement aspartame, found in thousands of zero sugar products - like Coke Zero and artificial sweeteners (sugar substititutes) is found to be cancer causing according to WHO https://t.co/QIcY2jHODk

Moreover, the sweetener is used as a sugar substitute in many "sugar-free" items. It's also in meals like light yogurt, no-sugar energy bars, sugar-free ice cream, and so on.

It is a white, odorless substance that is two hundred times sweeter than regular sugar. This means that very little of the same substance is required to sweeten foods and beverages.

The sweetener is a widely used sugar replacement in meals for diabetes since several studies have shown that it has no effect on insulin or blood sugar levels.

According to the medical website Healthline, the fundamental components of aspartame are aspartic acid and phenylalanine. Both of these substances are naturally occurring amino acids, commonly referred to as the fundamental "building blocks" of proteins.

First Doctor @FirstDoctor BREAKING: Aspartame, the active ingredient in the world's most common artificial sweeteners, is set to be declared a possible carcinogen.



Aspertame, your so-called "sugar substitute" is 200 times sweeter than table sugar and has now been found to trigger cancer. BREAKING: Aspartame, the active ingredient in the world's most common artificial sweeteners, is set to be declared a possible carcinogen.Aspertame, your so-called "sugar substitute" is 200 times sweeter than table sugar and has now been found to trigger cancer. https://t.co/ZEVb2StJrP

When digested, the artificial sweetener also released a small amount of methanol, something that is naturally present in fruits and vegetables.

Although this possibility is the first to come into the limelight, aspartame had been declared safe up until used within acceptable daily limits by WHO's Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA). Since it contradicts IARC's finding, an official from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare urged both organizations to join their efforts and release the conclusion.

In a letter reviewed by Reuters, dated March 27, 2023, the official said:

"We kindly ask both bodies to coordinate their efforts in reviewing Aspartame to avoid any confusion or concerns among the public."

IARC has previously been accused of spreading unnecessary fear by declaring several items and situations as possible cancer-causing.

