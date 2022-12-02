“I’m so excited”: BTS fans rejoice at announcement of new K-pop documentary

BTS fans took to social media to rejoice at the announcement of a new K-pop documentary featuring the septet.

On November 30, Disney Plus held their “2022 Disney Content Showcase” in Singapore where they revealed they will be releasing a new Bangtan documentary titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

The documentary aims to capture their journey from debut up until now, that is nine glorious years of stardom and a struggle to become pop icons of the 21st century. Bonus: The documentary will also feature never-seen-before footage.

Immediately upon the announcement, ARMYs took to social media to express their excitement with the prospect of new BTS content.

BTS and j-hope to release two K-pop documentaries for fans in 2023

Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive It’s time for the second chapter.Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. It’s time for the second chapter. Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. https://t.co/zMPNjQ1mjD

ARMYs are in for a surprise as Disney Plus plans on releasing not one but two K-pop-themed documentaries. Besides BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, rapper j-hope is slated to have his own solo documentary.

In addition to an announcement from Disney Plus' content heads, BTS members made a video announcement asking fans to look forward to their new documentary.

j-hope will take fans through the making of his debut solo album, Jack in the Box and some never released before footage and interviews as well. Both documentaries will be available on Disney Plus in 2023 in all countries where the streaming service is available.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement upon the prospect of receiving two Bangtan documentaries. It is a bittersweet parting gift as the members will start enlisting in the military starting with the group’s oldest member Jin, who will enlist on December 13 and will enter the recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.

Other members will enlist in the military according to their schedule. ARMYs also hope that other members will have their solo documentaries.

Other than the BTS documentaries, Disney Plus plans on releasing two more K-pop documentaries on two SM Entertainment groups - Super Junior and NCT 127.

The documentary titled Super Junior: The Last Man Standing follows the group's incredible journey thus far as well as how much the K-pop industry has changed over the years.

NCT 127, their juniors, will also be the subject of a documentary titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys. It will focus on members Mark, Johnny, and Yuta, as well as their individual growth stories, in addition to chronicling their recent North American and Japanese concert tours.

BTS becomes the first artist to sweep all four Daesang awards at once

2022 has proven to be another successful year for Bangtan as the septet bagged all four Daesangs (Grand Prizes) at the 2022 MAMA awards.

Despite the fact that only member j-hope attended and performed at the awards, the septet was named 'Artist of the Year,' 'Best Male Group,' 'Worldwide Icon of the Year,' 'Best Vocal Performance of the Group,' 'Worldwide Fans' Choice,' 'Album of the Year,' and MAMA Platinum.

Besides that, j-hope won ‘Most Popular Male Artist’ award. Bangtan set a new record as the group with the most Daesang awards , i.e., 70 in nine months, the most for any K-pop group.

The Proof singers were also the most streamed K-pop group, according to Spotify, and amongst the top 5 most streamed artists this year.

